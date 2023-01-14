Boise Contemporary Theater to Present SWEAT Beginning This Month

Boise Contemporary Theater (BCT) will present their first show of the new year, Sweat by Lynn Nottage, in two weeks, with previews on January 25 and 26 at 7 pm and 27 at 8 pm. This Pulitzer Prize winning drama opens on Saturday, January 28 at 8:00 pm and plays in BCT's historic building in the BODO District of downtown Boise, the hub of Boise's cultural community, through closing night, February 11 at 8:00 pm.

Filled with humor and compassion, this heart-wrenching drama of life-long friends pitted against each other by layoffs and picket lines reminds us that the deck is still stacked against workers searching for the American Dream. Director Stefan Novinsky orchestrates a production of this powerful script so moving when you leave the theater, you'll want to call your mom to thank her.

Benjamin Burdick, Producing Artistic Director, added, "Because of Covid, this has been three years in the making to bring this challenging and beautiful Pulitzer Prize winning play to Boise. The story of friends, their work, and how an economic downturn affects all of it is as resonant today as it was when Lynn Nottage wrote it. With an all-star cast from both here in Boise and beyond, we are so excited to bring another thought-provoking story of the human experience to our community."

Sweat by Lynn Nottage has been awarded the 2017 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, the 2017 Obie Award for Playwrighting, three 2017 Tony Award nominations including Best Play, the 2019 Evening Standard Theatre Award for Best Play, the 2016 Susan Smith Blackburn Prize, a nomination for the 2017 Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Play, a nomination for the 2017 Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Fight Choreography, and the 2019 Laurence Olivier Award for Best New Play.

Production Details

Sweat

by Lynn Nottage

Run Time: Approximately 2 hours with a 15-minute intermission

Previews: Wednesday, January 25 & Thursday, January 26, 7:00 pm and Friday, January 27, 8:00 pm

Pay What You Want Night: First preview, Wednesday, January 25. No online sales; show up and pay what you want at the door. We accept cash and cards, but there will be a $3.00 fee per transaction if you pay by card.

Opening Night: Saturday, January 28, 8:00 pm

Educators' Night: Wednesday, February 1, 7:00 pm. Any school district employee with a valid school I.D. may buy one ticket for $20 by going through our box office and showing their school I.D. at the performance. (Not just for teachers, but valid for administrators, janitorial staff, cafeteria workers, and any district employee).

First Thursday: Thursday, Feb 2, 5-6 pm. Discounted beer, wine, and tickets are available during BCT's First Thursday happy hour event. Buy directly from our box office and get $20 tickets to any preview night for Sweat and 20% off tickets to any Sweat performance (excluding opening and closing night). Art by Boise local Sue Latta will be on display in our lobby for your viewing pleasure while enjoying tap beers from Payette Brewing Co., wines generously provided by Hayden Beverage, coffee from Dawson Taylor, and treats from The Chocolat Bar, City Peanut Shop, and Blue Hen Cookies.

Closing Night: Saturday, February 11, 8:00 pm

Performances run Wednesdays through Saturdays for three weeks, January 25-February 11, 2023. Wednesday and Thursday performances start at 7 pm, Fridays at 8 pm, and Saturdays at 2 pm and 8 pm. More information and performance times are available at bctheater.org.

Tickets: $32 to $45, plus tax and fees. Previews: $28, Students: $15, Military 20% off with code MILITARY20. Available online at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2219019®id=110&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fbctheater.org%2Fsweat-2%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or by calling the BCT box office at 208-331-9224.

For more information on the City of Boise's Cultural Ambassador, Boise Contemporary Theater, please visit www.bctheater.org.

About Boise Contemporary Theater

Boise Contemporary Theater (BCT) is a professional theater company in Boise, Idaho, whose mission is to inspire our community to examine our perspectives and better understand ourselves, each other, and the world around us by creating thought-provoking stories of the human experience. Founded in 1997, BCT is the only nonprofit professional theater within 300 miles dedicated to producing challenging new work. BCT is a recipient of the Mayor's Award for Excellence in the Arts, a two-time recipient of the National Theater Company Award from the American Theater Wing, and the 2022-23 City of Boise Cultural Ambassador. Currently celebrating its Silver Anniversary season, BCT has presented over 90 mainstage productions, including 25 world premieres such as Eric Coble's The Velocity of Autumn (which continued to Broadway).