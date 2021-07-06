Ballet Sun Valley Announces Additional Program Details For 2021 Season

Ballet Sun Valley announced today additional program details for its in-person, outdoor performances at the iconic, open-air Sun Valley Pavilion, July 12 & 13 and August 22 & 23. The two festivals will both include two different performances; four nights of dance with completely unique programs each night.

July Festival 12 & 13

Dancers performing in the July Festival include artists from, Houston Ballet, New York City Ballet, Pacific Northwest Ballet, San Francisco Ballet, and The Washington Ballet. For many of these artists, the July performances will mark their first return to the stage in front of a live audience in more than eighteen months. In addition, several works will be presented with live music arranged by San Francisco Ballet Music Director and Ballet Sun Valley Founding Music Director, Martin West.

Two New Works and Three Live Performance Premieres

The Last Note, a New Work by choreographer Viktor Plotnikov created on San Francisco Ballet Principal Dancers Misa Kuranaga and Angelo Greco and set to a compilation of music by Paganini and Rossini.

Reverie, a New Work by choreographer Price Suddarth created on Pacific Northwest Ballet dancers Leah Terada and Miles Pertl and set to a "World Premiere" composition by Alfonso Peduto.

Alejandro Cerrudo's Future Memory, a "Live Performance Premiere" only seen through Pacific Northwest Ballet's virtual season, but never live.

Nocturne, a "Live Performance Premiere" is choreographed by New York City Ballet dancer, Laine Habony on NYCB soloists Indiana Woodward and Harrison Coll to Chopin's Nocturne in E Minor. This work was originally filmed in March 2021 and presented on the virtual edition of First Steps, a program of the New York Choreographic Institute. First Steps is an annual program designed to foster and support emerging choreographic talent from within the ranks of New York City Ballet's dancers. It is an opportunity for aspiring choreographers to make their "first steps" on a group of their peers.

The Veil Between Worlds, a "Live Performance Premiere" is choreographed by Edwaard Liang and performed by Pacific Northwest Ballet dancers Elle Macy and Dylan Wald and set to music by Oliver Davis. This work has only been seen on PNB's virtual season, but never live.

Also, La Luna, a "West Coast Premiere" (previously performed in South Dakota) is a new work choreographed by Kyle Davis and performed by Davis himself together with Sarah-Gabrielle Ryan, both of Pacific Northwest Ballet.

August Festival 22 & 23

August 22 will feature Sunset, o639 Hours by choreographer Matthew Neenan. This marks the first time Ballet Sun Valley has presented an evening-length ballet. The narrative for this work is based on the true story of pilot Edwin Musick's 1938 inaugural airmail flight across the Pacific Ocean. Stunning dancers and an onstage cabaret-style band will transport audiences to pre-World War II New Zealand, Samoa and Hawaii in a beautiful and intensely personal story of adventure, paradise, longing and loss.

August 23 will be a Gala Program. Two highlights from the program include Steep Drop, Euphoric by choreographer Nicolo Fonte and Hernando's Hideaway by Gustavo Ramirez Sansano which is a BalletX World Premiere this year.

The Gala performances mark the official conclusion of BalletX's 15th anniversary season.

For more information about the 2021 program, tickets and sponsorship information, visit the Ballet Sun Valley website: https://balletsunvalley.org/.