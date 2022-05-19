Ballet Idaho Announces 50th Anniversary Season



Founded in 1972 in its earliest iteration as the Ballet Folk of Moscow, Ballet Idaho has transformed throughout the past 50 years to become the premiere professional ballet company and dance academy in the state of Idaho.

To celebrate this journey of sharing dance with the community, Ballet Idaho will be performing 4 unique programs throughout the 22.23 season. They are:

Mozart in Motion

November 4 - 6, 2022| Morrison Center for the Performing Arts - Music will be transformed into pure movement as we explore the physical embodiment of the sounds of one of the great composers. Featuring George Balanchine's Divertimento no. 15, Concerto 622 by Lar Lubovitch, Kiss by Stephanie Martinez, and a new work by Artistic Director Garrett Anderson, this evening ranging from the classical to the contemporary will bring the music of Mozart to life in a way you have never experienced before.

The Nutcracker

December 9 - 18, 2022 | Morrison Center for the Performing Arts - Celebrate the joy of the season in glittering fashion with this beloved holiday classic. Enjoy the playful charm of the mice, the magical transformation of The Nutcracker Prince, and the dreamlike adventure that takes Clara to The Land of Sweets. Children from the Ballet Idaho Academy will enliven the stage with our professional company members, live musical accompaniment will be provided by The Boise Phil orchestra with live vocals provided by Opera Idaho's Children's Chorus.

Anthology

February 9 - 12, 2023 | Boise State University Special Events Center - Fresh choreography and vibrant new classics take center stage as we explore a new work by Ballet Idaho Company Dancer Daniel Ojeda, a new work by acclaimed choreographer Jonathan Fredrickson, Chaminade by Danielle Rowe, and Eyes On You (set to the music of Cole Porter) by the Associate Artistic Director of the National Ballet of Canada, Christopher Stowell.

Swan Lake

May 4 - 7, 2023 | Morrison Center for the Performing Arts - Get lost in the sweeping emotion of this ballet classic. Swan Lake is an Iconic tale of love and deception. On a hunting trip, Prince Siegfried falls in love with the mysterious Swan Queen, Odette, and swears his allegiance and undying love to her. As a result of a curse by the evil sorcerer Baron von Rothbart, Odette can only take human form between midnight and daybreak.

Subscribe for the season now and save 10% off of single ticket prices. Additionally, subscribe by May 31st, 2022 to have all handling fees waived.

Subscribe at: https://balletidaho.org/season_tickets/