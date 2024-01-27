Aspire to Present Monty Python's SPAMALOT in February

Aspire will present Monty Python's Spamalot at the Midge & Pepper Smock Family Theatre at the Kroc this February.

Lovingly ripped off from the classic film comedy Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Monty Python's Spamalot retells the legend of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table, and features cows, killer rabbits, and even French people! The 2005 Broadway production won three Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and was followed by two successful West End runs along with its current run on Broadway. The movie, a cult classic, penned by the famous comedy troupe, Monty Python and the Flying Circus, was released in 1975. The troupe consisting of famous writers/actors/comedians Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Terry Gilliam, Eric Idle, Terry Jones, Michael Palin, wrote the screenplay between seasons of their successful television show, Monty Python and the Flying Circus. Since it's release, the movie has been watched by millions of fans. The musical rendition has all the flavor, comedy and characters of the movie, with songs to match the madness inherent in the film.

The musical version was adapted and written from the film by Eric Idle, with the addition of songs by Eric Idle and John Du Prez. Monty Python's Spamalot is currently enjoying a successful run on Broadway. It's rare a theatre company has access to a show currently on Broadway, but Aspire was lucky enough to secure the rights to this popular Broadway show.

Aspire's production is helmed by Tracey Benson, who has directed multiple shows in the area, most recently Steele Magnolias with Drawn Together Arts. The show's music director is Scott Michaelsen, who though somewhat new to the area, has worked with both Spokane Valley Summer Theatre and Coeur d'Alene Summer Theatre. Jasmine Inman, the show's choreogrpaher, has returned to the area from a stint in Los Angeles.

Aspire is in its 7th season, presenting its 4-show format of musical theatre at its home venue, the Midge & Pepper Smock Family Theatre at the Kroc (nestled within the Salvation Army Kroc Center in Coeur d'Alene. We

Rating - PG-13. This show is a ton of fun, but the content is not for everyone!

Dates and Times:

Feb 8, 9, 10, 15, 16, 17 @ 7:30

Feb 10, 17, 18 @ 2:00

Where:

The Midge & Pepper Smock Family Theatre at the Kroc

Salvation Army Ray & Joan Kroc Community Center

1765 W Golf Course Road

Coeur d'Alene ID 83815

Tickets:

$15-28

Discounted group rates are also available

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Boise? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.