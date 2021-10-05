Aspire Community Theatre Presents THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL This Month

Aspire Community Theatre, which is mostly known as Aspire to local fans, is opening their 2021-2022, Season 5+ season with The SponggeBob Musical. It will be the first time the production, which closed on Broadway in 2019, will be performed in the area. This high energy production is not to be missed!

The creative team for the show is pretty amazing: Trigger Weddle (Aspire's Artistic Director) is directing, Presley DuPuis, who graduated from Eastern Washington University with a degree in Music, is music directing. Choreography will be created by Brenda Blankenship, who is the owner and Artistic Director for Expressions School of Performing Arts in Post Falls. Assisting Brenda will be Justie (Argo) Latu, an award winning choreographer who is on staff at Expressions. The stage manager is long time Aspire favorite, Seth Weddle.

For more information, please follow Aspire on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, or visit the website. (aspirecda.com)

For questions about the production or auditions, reach out to Seth Weddle at stagemanager@aspirecda.com

Show Dates:

Friday, Oct 15 @ 7:30

Saturday, Oct 16 @ 2

Sunday, Oct 17 @ 2

Wednesday, Oct 20 @ 7pm (Special School Night Out with Discounted tickets!)

Thursday, Oct 21 @ 7:30

Friday, Oct 22 @ 7:30

Saturday, Oct 23 @ 2 and 7:30

Sunday, Oct 24 @ 2

Where:

Kroc Center Theater

1765 W Golf Course Road

Coeur d'Alene ID 83815

(208) 696-4228

Tickets are on sale now! ($15-$25).

Season tickets and discounted group rates are also available. Buy online at aspirecda.com , email tickets@aspirecda.com or text the Box Office at (208) 696-4228

Rating: G