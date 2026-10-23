A CELTIC CHRISTMAS to Play Burley at King Fine Arts Center
The internationally acclaimed Irish dance company brings its holiday show to Idaho with World Champions Mary Conway, Clara Sheppard, and Barry Teague.
A Celtic Christmas by A Taste of Ireland, featuring turns by a star-studded roster of World Champion Irish dancers including stars of Riverdance and Lord of the Dance, performs at King Fine Arts Center on Saturday, November 28, 2026 at 7:30pm, as part of its international tour. A follow-up to the company's A Taste of Ireland, this yuletide extravaganza offers a blend of storytelling, live music, breathtaking dancing, and Irish warmth.
In A Celtic Christmas, the curtain rises on a cozy Irish pub at Christmas, where a band strikes up and from the first pint, the audience becomes part of the party. Live tap battles ensue, crooners give voice to the great Irish pub ballads, and lighthearted comedy gives way to an Irish sing-along that turns a theatre full of strangers into one enormous Christmas revel. At the heart of this festive treat is a love story between a humble lad from Tyrone and a spirited young woman from a wealthy Athenry family, whose chance meeting under the mistletoe turns into a star-crossed romance beset by trials. All ends well during a lavish Christmas ball, where the lovers reunite in a dramatic finale that captures the joy of the holiday season.
The cast features World Champions Mary Conway and Clara Sheppard and six-time World Champion Barry Teague, alongside a full company of champion Irish dancers, singers, and a live band. Audiences will also see Gavin Shevlin, two-time World Champion and one of the most talked-about Irish dancers performing today. (NOTE: Casting subject to change.)
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