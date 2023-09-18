Theatre Tuscaloosa to Present SOME ENCHANTED EVENING

Theatre Tuscaloosa will present Some Enchanted Evening: The Songs of Rodgers and Hammerstein October 18 -22, 2023, in the Bama Theatre in downtown Tuscaloosa (600 Greensboro Ave).

Some of the greatest musical numbers of all time were penned by Rodgers & Hammerstein. As familiar songs like "Shall We Dance?," "Sixteen Going on Seventeen," and "Oklahoma!" are performed with fresh styles and sensibilities, Some Enchanted Evening will transport audiences to a simpler time.

"Prepare to be swept off your feet as our cast of exceptional performers breathes new life into beloved classics," Director Jake Boyd said. "We are excited to pay homage to Rodgers and Hammerstein's unparalleled contributions to musical theater as we weave a tapestry of melodies that will lift you into a world of romance, wonder, and joy."

Returning to Theatre Tuscaloosa are performers Nate Blakley, Tim Davis, Sarah Kathryn Bonds Ethridge, Royce Garrison, Layla Khan-Hickman, Joey Lay, Carmen Murray, Meredith Vaughn, Rosie Webber, and Shenika Williams. New to the Theatre Tuscaloosa mainstage are Clara Parker and Heather Gann.

In 2000, Theatre Tuscaloosa took a production of Some Enchanted Evening to Schorandorf, Germany in celebration of the 750th anniversary of the town where Dinler Benz, the founder of Mercedes Benz, was born. Tuscaloosa was invited to represent the U.S. branch of Mercedes Benz in the week-long celebration. Featuring Ava Buchanan, Drew Baker, Charles Prosser, Ray Taylor, and Beth Stomps Fuller, and directed by Paul Looney, they brought Theatre Tuscaloosa to an international stage. Twenty three years later, Theatre Tuscaloosa is bringing back Some Enchanted Evening to Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

"I couldn't be more excited to see this production back with Theatre Tuscaloosa, especially with Jake Boyd directing," Executive Producer Tina Turley said. "Jake is bringing a fresh life and perspective into Some Enchanted Evening, and I just know this production will not only satisfy Rodgers and Hammerstein fans, but also audiences not so familiar with these classic songs."

Boyd, a Tuscaloosa native, played "Fiyero" in Wicked on Broadway and in the national tour. He was also in the Broadway cast of Rock of Ages. He has appeared Off-Broadway in Sweeney Todd and The Last Smoker in America. Boyd's television credits include The Sound of Music LIVE!, Law and Order: SVU, and Jessica Jones, among others.

The production team of Some Enchanted Evening also includes: Leslie Poss, Musical Director; Ashlyn Lambert, Stage Manager; David Page, Digital Designer; Jeanette Waterman, Costume Designer; Therrin Eber, Lighting Designer; David Jones, Sound Design; and Ava Buchanan, Hair and Makeup Designer.

Performance dates are as follows: Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, October 18 - 20 at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday October 22 at 2 p.m. Some Enchanted Evening will be presented in The Bama Theatre.

Tickets for Some Enchanted Evening are on sale now. Prices are $24 for adults, $20 for seniors, members of the military, and SSCC Employees, $16 for students, children, and groups of 10 or more, and $8 for SSCC students. An additional $2 per ticket facility fee will also apply to support The Bama Theatre. This musical is recommended for all ages.

Theatre Tuscaloosa's 2023-24 season is presented in partnership with Shelton State Community College and is sponsored by Cartography Consulting, Afflink, the Alabama State Council on the Arts, the National Endowment for the Arts, the City of Tuscaloosa, and signature sponsors Claire Friday. Some Enchanted Evening is sponsored by Deason, Inc. and Bryant Bank. The 2023-24 media partner is Tuscaloosa Radio.

Tickets and more information are available at Click Here or 205.391.2277.