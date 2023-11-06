Theatre Tuscaloosa To Hold Auditions For RAGTIME in December

Theatre Tuscaloosa will hold open auditions for Ragtime December 4 at 6:00 p.m. in the Wilson Carr Rehearsal Hall on the Martin Campus of Shelton State Community College (9500 Old Greensboro Road, Tuscaloosa, AL 35405).

Ragtime is set in the volatile melting pot of turn-of-the-century New York, where three distinctly American tales are woven together - a stifled upper-class wife, a determined Jewish immigrant, and a daring, young Harlem musician. They are united by their courage, compassion, and belief in the promise of the future. Together, they confront history's timeless contradictions of wealth and poverty, freedom and prejudice, hope and despair and what it means to live in America.

Tina Turley, Theatre Tuscaloosa's Executive Producer who originally directed Ragtime with Theatre Tuscaloosa in 2017, will direct this concert-style reunion production. She is joined by Leslie Poss, musical director; Ashlyn Lambert, stage manager; Jeanette Waterman, costume designer; Therrin Eber, lighting designer; and Ava Buchanan, hair and makeup artist. Scenic design will be based on the original design by Wheeler Kincaid.

"Many of the original 2017 cast are returning for this concert-style production, but there are still some spots to fill," Turley said. "I would love to see that stage filled with as much talent as we can to sing this glorious music!"

As this is a reunion of the 2017 cast, auditions will be for roles whose original performers cannot participate. Various roles are available, and those interested in being involved in the show are encouraged to audition.

All actors are encouraged to audition using 16 measures of a song for which their voice is ideally suited. An accompanist will be provided to play sheet music. All who audition must bring their calendars and list all conflicts regarding the rehearsal schedule on their audition sheets. There will be no dance portion of the audition, but auditionees may be asked to do cold readings from the script. For this audition, check-in will be conducted at 5:30 p.m. with auditions starting at 6 p.m.

Theatre Tuscaloosa strongly encourages all auditionees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to protect themselves and the integrity of the production. Scripts of Ragtime are available to read in the Theatre Tuscaloosa Management Office in advance (recommended); however, scripts may not leave the premises. The office is open Monday through Thursday 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. - noon.

The final rehearsal schedule will be announced after casting. Rehearsals will generally run 7 - 10 p.m. Monday through Friday evenings and 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. on Sundays until closer to performance weeks. Ragtime performances run January 27 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the Bama Theatre.

More details are available at www.theatretusc.com or at 205.391.2277.