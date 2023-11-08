Theatre Tuscaloosa Receives $14,200 Grant From The Alabama State Council On The Arts To Fund Its 2023-24 Season

With these funds, Theatre Tuscaloosa is able to produce a full season of plays and musicals.

By: Nov. 08, 2023

Theatre Tuscaloosa has received a $14,200 grant from the Alabama State Council on the Arts to fund the 2023-24 Season: A Season of Change.

With these funds, Theatre Tuscaloosa is able to produce a full season of plays and musicals - from Some Enchanted Evening: The Songs of Rodgers and Hammerstein to Anything Goes. Theatre Tuscaloosa's mission to improve the quality of life in West Alabama by producing world-class theatrical and educational programs is amplified by this grant. Theatre Tuscaloosa is making Alabama's communities stronger and our state's arts and culture sector more vibrant.

"The Alabama State Council on the Arts grant allows us to pursue our mission, as we create high quality productions and classes for our community," Executive Producer Tina Turley said. "With our venue undergoing renovations, this grant has helped us adapt to continue to perform during this period of change."

The Council on the Arts is the official state agency for the support and development of the arts in Alabama. The Council works to expand and preserve the state's cultural resources by supporting nonprofit arts organizations, schools, colleges, units of local government, and individual artists. Arts programs, assisted by Council grants, have a track record of enhancing community development, education, cultural tourism, and overall quality of life in all regions of the state.

Alabama State Council on the Arts grants are made possible by an annual appropriation from the Alabama Legislature and additional funds from the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency. Learn more at arts.alabama.gov.

Theatre Tuscaloosa's upcoming production of Ragtime is brought to audiences partially by the Alabama State Council on the Arts. This concert-style production features a reunion of the original 2017 Theatre Tuscaloosa cast. Fans of Ragtime will be thrilled to see this show's revival at the Bama Theatre for one-day-only: January 27 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

More information about this year's productions and classes is available at theatretusc.com or 205.391.2277.






