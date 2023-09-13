Theatre Tuscaloosa Presents ERMA BOMBECK: AT WIT'S END

Theatre Tuscaloosa opens the 2023-24 Season: A Season of Change with Erma Bombeck: At Wit's End, a one-woman show by Margaret Engel and Allison Engel, October 4 - 8, 2023, in the Alabama Power Recital Hall on the Martin Campus of Shelton State Community College (9500 Old Greensboro Rd).

Erma Bombeck captured the frustrations of her generation by asking, "If life is a bowl of cherries, what am I doing in the pits?" This is the story behind this beloved humorist who championed women's lives with wit that sprang from the most unexpected place - the truth.

This one-woman show features Carol DeVelice as Erma Bombeck. DeVelice has been acting with Theatre Tuscaloosa since 1977. Starring in over 45 shows, DeVelice is sure to bring Erma Bombeck back to life on stage with quick wit and laughter.

"We are thrilled to have Carol DeVelice leading this show," Director Tina Turley said. "I have worked with Carol for years, and every show, she brings larger-than-life talent to our stage. She is a must see as Erma Bombeck."

DeVelice and Turley originally rehearsed this show for the 2020 SecondStage season, but the COVID-19 Pandemic shut the production down. Theatre Tuscaloosa brings back this show for a SecondStage run in the 2023-24 Season: A Season Of Change. Ultimately, Turley plans to travel the show across West Alabama.

Performance dates are as follows: Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday October 4 - 7 at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday October 8 at 2 p.m. Tickets are now available and are $8 for all ages. The Friday, Oct. 6, and Sunday, Oct. 8, performances are sold out. Due to discussions of adulthood and strong themes, this show is recommended for ages 13 and up.

Theatre Tuscaloosa's 2023-24 season is presented in partnership with Shelton State Community College and is sponsored by Cartography Consulting, Afflink, the Alabama State Council on the Arts, the National Endowment for the Arts, the City of Tuscaloosa, and signature sponsor Claire Friday. The 2023-24 media partner is Tuscaloosa Radio.

Tickets and more information are available at Click Here or 205.391.2277.