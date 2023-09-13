Theatre Tuscaloosa Presents ERMA BOMBECK: AT WIT'S END

This one-woman show features Carol DeVelice as Erma Bombeck. DeVelice has been acting with Theatre Tuscaloosa since 1977.

By: Sep. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Cast Announced for Third Season of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Tour; First Look! Photo 1 Cast Announced for Third Season of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Tour; First Look!
New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo 2 New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Birmingham Awards Photo 3 Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Birmingham Awards
Theatre Tuscaloosa Hosts Free Reading Of New Play SNUG HARBOR Photo 4 Theatre Tuscaloosa Hosts Free Reading Of New Play SNUG HARBOR

Theatre Tuscaloosa Presents ERMA BOMBECK: AT WIT'S END

Theatre Tuscaloosa Presents ERMA BOMBECK: AT WIT'S END

Theatre Tuscaloosa opens the 2023-24 Season: A Season of Change with Erma Bombeck: At Wit's End, a one-woman show by Margaret Engel and Allison Engel, October 4 - 8, 2023, in the Alabama Power Recital Hall on the Martin Campus of Shelton State Community College (9500 Old Greensboro Rd).

Erma Bombeck captured the frustrations of her generation by asking, "If life is a bowl of cherries, what am I doing in the pits?" This is the story behind this beloved humorist who championed women's lives with wit that sprang from the most unexpected place - the truth.

This one-woman show features Carol DeVelice as Erma Bombeck. DeVelice has been acting with Theatre Tuscaloosa since 1977. Starring in over 45 shows, DeVelice is sure to bring Erma Bombeck back to life on stage with quick wit and laughter.

"We are thrilled to have Carol DeVelice leading this show," Director Tina Turley said. "I have worked with Carol for years, and every show, she brings larger-than-life talent to our stage. She is a must see as Erma Bombeck."

DeVelice and Turley originally rehearsed this show for the 2020 SecondStage season, but the COVID-19 Pandemic shut the production down. Theatre Tuscaloosa brings back this show for a SecondStage run in the 2023-24 Season: A Season Of Change. Ultimately, Turley plans to travel the show across West Alabama.

Performance dates are as follows: Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday October 4 - 7 at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday October 8 at 2 p.m. Tickets are now available and are $8 for all ages. The Friday, Oct. 6, and Sunday, Oct. 8, performances are sold out. Due to discussions of adulthood and strong themes, this show is recommended for ages 13 and up.

Theatre Tuscaloosa's 2023-24 season is presented in partnership with Shelton State Community College and is sponsored by Cartography Consulting, Afflink, the Alabama State Council on the Arts, the National Endowment for the Arts, the City of Tuscaloosa, and signature sponsor Claire Friday. The 2023-24 media partner is Tuscaloosa Radio.

Tickets and more information are available at Click Here or 205.391.2277.




RELATED STORIES - Birmingham

1
HOCUS POCUS Will Screen at the Alabama Theatre in October Photo
HOCUS POCUS Will Screen at the Alabama Theatre in October

t’s just a bunch of Hocus Pocus… three screenings, to be exact! Join in for the fan favorite film at the Alabama Theatre next month! Learn more about the movie and how to get tickets here!

2
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Birmingham Awards Photo
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Birmingham Awards

Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Birmingham Awards. The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023.

3
Theatre Tuscaloosa Hosts Free Reading Of New Play SNUG HARBOR Photo
Theatre Tuscaloosa Hosts Free Reading Of New Play SNUG HARBOR

Theatre Tuscaloosa will hold a free reading of Steve Burch's new play Snug Harbor in the Alabama Power Recital Hall on the Martin Campus of Shelton State Community College (9500 Old Greensboro Road, Tuscaloosa, AL 35405) on Thursday, Sept. 7, at 7:30 p.m.

4
ERMA BOMBECK: AT WITS END Comes to Tuscaloosa in October Photo
ERMA BOMBECK: AT WIT'S END Comes to Tuscaloosa in October

Second Stage presents: Erma Bombeck: At Wit's End. Performances run October 4-8, 2023 at Alabama Power Recital Hall at SSCC. The production is by Margaret Engel and Allison Engel and directed by Tina Turley.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Go Behind Manhattan Theatre Club in New ALL ARTS Documentary Trailer Video
Go Behind Manhattan Theatre Club in New ALL ARTS Documentary Trailer
Excellence in Theatre Education Award Winner Jason Zembuch Young Reflects on How the Arts Can Change Lives Video
Excellence in Theatre Education Award Winner Jason Zembuch Young Reflects on How the Arts Can Change Lives
Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Scene Video
Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Scene
View all Videos

Birmingham SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Christmas Carol
Alabama Shakespeare Festival (11/16-12/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Addams Family, The Musical
Leeds Arts Council (10/05-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fiddler On The Roof
Leeds Arts Council (4/18-4/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Zelda in the Backyard (WORLD PREMIERE)
Alabama Shakespeare Festival (6/13-6/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Alabama Shakespeare Festival (7/11-8/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Business Show
Lyric Theatre (9/06-5/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ken Ludwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery
Alabama Shakespeare Festival (4/18-5/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Blues in the Night
Alabama Shakespeare Festival (2/08-3/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# White Christmas
Pike Road Theatre Company (11/30-12/17)PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Acropolis of Athens Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/08-6/14)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You