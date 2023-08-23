Theatre Tuscaloosa Announces 2022-23 T. Earle Johnson Award Winners

This program strives to recognize excellence demonstrated by Theatre Tuscaloosa performers, technicians, volunteers, patrons, sponsors, and contributors.
Theatre Tuscaloosa held the 27th annual T. Earle Johnson Awards Ceremony on Sunday, August 21, 2023 in the Atrium at Shelton State Community College to celebrate the 2022-23 winners.
Each year, Theatre Tuscaloosa holds its version of the Tony's: The T. Earle Johnson Awards, which is lovingly shortened to "The T. Earles." This program strives to recognize excellence demonstrated by Theatre Tuscaloosa performers, technicians, volunteers, patrons, sponsors, and contributors.
Audience members are encouraged to vote for the performance-related categories following the summer musical each season. Over the years, this program has grown with new categories and awards being added to recognize more and more people who invest their time, treasure, and talent to make Theatre Tuscaloosa the amazing organization it has become.
The service and volunteer awards included:
The acting awards included:
Lindsey Jones and Kenyatta "YaYa" Browne were inducted into the All-Star Cast. Inductees of this prestigious group must have received three prior T. Earle Awards. Once inducted, they are no longer eligible to be nominated for future awards. Honorees receive an All-Star Cast medal and are acknowledged on a plaque in the Bean Brown Theatre lobby. Members of the All-Star Cast serve as mentors and ambassadors to new actors, technicians, and volunteers.
More details about the categories and the history of the T. Earle Johnson Awards are available at Click Here or at 205.391.2277.
