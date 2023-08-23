Theatre Tuscaloosa Announces 2022-23 T. Earle Johnson Award Winners

Theatre Tuscaloosa held the 27th annual T. Earle Johnson Awards Ceremony on Sunday, August 21, 2023 in the Atrium at Shelton State Community College to celebrate the 2022-23 winners.

Each year, Theatre Tuscaloosa holds its version of the Tony's: The T. Earle Johnson Awards, which is lovingly shortened to "The T. Earles." This program strives to recognize excellence demonstrated by Theatre Tuscaloosa performers, technicians, volunteers, patrons, sponsors, and contributors.

Audience members are encouraged to vote for the performance-related categories following the summer musical each season. Over the years, this program has grown with new categories and awards being added to recognize more and more people who invest their time, treasure, and talent to make Theatre Tuscaloosa the amazing organization it has become.

The service and volunteer awards included:

Valerie Trull - Paul K. Looney, "Our Ox is in the Ditch" Award for taking on the role of "Mavis" in The Hallelujah Girls when only given three weeks to learn the part.

Mileidy Crespo-Jones - Newcomer of the Year for appearing in Launch Day (Love Stories from the Year 2108) and Sister Act, two shows in her very first year.

Kathy Grissom - Jake Leigeber Volunteer of the Year Award for going above and beyond the call of duty.

Ralph and April Lane - Patron of the Year Award for their extraordinary contributions to the theatre.

The cast, crew, and designers of Launch Day (Love Stories from the Year 2108) - Doug Perry Outstanding Service to the Theatre Award for their accomplishments in bringing Launch Day to the national stage.

Riley Coker received the Charlie Dennis "Bear It" Award for Technical Service to the theatre.

The acting awards included:

Ernie Turley - Outstanding Featured Performance in a Play for his role as "Porter Padget" in The Hallelujah Girls

Lindsey Jones - Outstanding Featured Performance in a Musical for her role as "Sister Mary Martin-of-Tours" in Sister Act

Kazarious "Biscuit" Brown - Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Play for his role as "Brylo" in Launch Day (Love Stories from the Year 2108)

Ally Marie Skelton - Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Musical for her role as "Sister Mary Robert" in Sister Act

Kenyatta "YaYa" Browne - Outstanding Leading Performance in a Play for her role as "Ann Atwater" in Best of Enemies

Shannon Dionne - Outstanding Leading Performance in a Musical for her role as "Deloris Van Cartier" in Sister Act

Lindsey Jones and Kenyatta "YaYa" Browne were inducted into the All-Star Cast. Inductees of this prestigious group must have received three prior T. Earle Awards. Once inducted, they are no longer eligible to be nominated for future awards. Honorees receive an All-Star Cast medal and are acknowledged on a plaque in the Bean Brown Theatre lobby. Members of the All-Star Cast serve as mentors and ambassadors to new actors, technicians, and volunteers.

More details about the categories and the history of the T. Earle Johnson Awards are available at Click Here or at 205.391.2277.