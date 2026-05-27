I CARRY YOUR HEART WITH ME to Close Terrific New Theatre's Season with Dolores Hydock
The Birmingham production marks Hydock's first appearance at Terrific New Theatre's new location in a decade.
Terrific New Theatre will present “I Carry Your Heart With Me,” starring Dolores Hydock. The production opens Thursday, June 11 and continues through Sunday, June 28, 2026. Hydock marks her first appearance since 2016 on the TNT Stage. It is the final production of the 2025/26 season at Terrific New Theatre.
Directed by Michael Flowers who helmed last season's “The Minutes” at TNT, “I Carry Your Heart With Me” is the winner of the prestigious 1014 Steinberg/Acta American Theatre Critics New Play Citation. This June's production is a Birmingham premiere.
Hydock stars as Esther, a stenographer inside a top-secret Vietnam-era debriefing room. Her picture-perfect world is upended when she encounters an airman whose story quite literally changes her life. As she records the accounts of soldiers freshly returned from the front lines, Esther finds herself smack dab in the middle of a troubling investigation. With plenty of twists and turns along the way, this tour-de-force is a taut, suspenseful mystery that packs a real emotional wallop.
The creative team includes Henry Scott who composed original music for the production, along with Gary Weatherly as scenis designer, and Scott Littleton as lighting designer. Jim Gibbs serves as the stage manager.
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