Terrific New Theatre Launches 'R3 Capital Campaign: Relocate, Renovate, Reopen'

The historic endeavor aims to secure the future of one of the city's most beloved cultural institutions and set the stage for an exciting new act for TNT.
Terrific New Theatre has announced the official launch of its highly anticipated fundraising initiative to build out and customize the former Alabama Auction Room building at 2112 5th Ave. N. Dubbed “R3 Capital Campaign: Relocate, Renovate, Reopen,” the historic endeavor aims to secure the future of one of the city's most beloved cultural institutions and set the stage for an exciting new act for TNT, which temporarily ceased in-person operations in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This $1.9 million capital campaign will offer an opportunity for TNT’s loyal patrons, donors, sponsors and volunteers to invest in the theater’s long-term future, but it also provides the Board of Trustees an occasion to reach theater lovers and arts supporters throughout the Birmingham area who may not have previous history with TNT,” says Board President Chuck Evans. “TNT has never before embarked on a fundraising drive of this magnitude, but we are confident that Birmingham’s philanthropic community will answer the call and help us reach our goal. This community always seems to rally when someone has a need, especially when a nonprofit organization is the beneficiary.”
The key objectives of the R3 Capital Campaign are as follows:
“The R3 Capital Campaign represents an incredible opportunity for Terrific New Theatre to embark on a transformative journey,” says Executive Director Tam DeBolt. “We are committed to providing our audiences with an exceptional theater experience while fostering the talents of our local artists. With the community's support, we can achieve our vision of a modern, accessible, and thriving cultural hub. We invite everyone to join us in this exciting endeavor."
To view a digital version of the R3 Capital Campaign packet or to make an online donation, please visit https://www.terrificnewtheatre.com/new-building. Printed versions of the packet are available upon request by contacting Tam DeBolt at (205) 328-0868. You may also follow the organization and its fundraising progress on Facebook and Instagram.
