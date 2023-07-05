Performances run July 20-23.
Sister Act comes to the Bama Theatre this month. Performances run July 20-23.
Deloris Van Cartier is an aspiring singer in Philadelphia, who, after witnessing a murder by her gangster boyfriend, is placed in a witness protection program. The program lands Deloris in a nunnery where she has to hide her boisterous personality among self-contained nuns. After learning of the struggling choir in the nunnery, Deloris finds commonalities with her fellow nuns, transforming the choir into a faithful spectacle. As the choir gains notoriety, the police must work hard to protect Deloris from her murderous ex-boyfriend.
Single tickets are on sale now. Click here to purchase online or call 205-391-2277.
All Performances will be at the Bama Theatre on Greensboro Ave and 6th St downtown.
Thursday, July 20 at 7:30 p.m. Opening night. (not Pay What You Can)
Friday, July 21 at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 22 at 2:00 p.m.
Saturday, July 22 at 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 23 at 2:00 p.m.
