Sister Act comes to the Bama Theatre this month. Performances run July 20-23.

Deloris Van Cartier is an aspiring singer in Philadelphia, who, after witnessing a murder by her gangster boyfriend, is placed in a witness protection program. The program lands Deloris in a nunnery where she has to hide her boisterous personality among self-contained nuns. After learning of the struggling choir in the nunnery, Deloris finds commonalities with her fellow nuns, transforming the choir into a faithful spectacle. As the choir gains notoriety, the police must work hard to protect Deloris from her murderous ex-boyfriend.

Performances & Tickets

Single tickets are on sale now. Click here to purchase online or call 205-391-2277.​

All Performances will be at the Bama Theatre on Greensboro Ave and 6th St downtown.