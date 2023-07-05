SISTER ACT Comes to the Bama Theatre This Month

Performances run July 20-23.

By: Jul. 05, 2023

SISTER ACT Comes to the Bama Theatre This Month

Sister Act comes to the Bama Theatre this month. Performances run July 20-23.

Deloris Van Cartier is an aspiring singer in Philadelphia, who, after witnessing a murder by her gangster boyfriend, is placed in a witness protection program. The program lands Deloris in a nunnery where she has to hide her boisterous personality among self-contained nuns. After learning of the struggling choir in the nunnery, Deloris finds commonalities with her fellow nuns, transforming the choir into a faithful spectacle. As the choir gains notoriety, the police must work hard to protect Deloris from her murderous ex-boyfriend. 

Performances & Tickets

Single tickets are on sale now.  Click here to purchase online or call 205-391-2277.

All Performances will be at the Bama Theatre on Greensboro Ave and 6th St  downtown.

  • ​Thursday, July 20 at 7:30 p.m. Opening night.  (not Pay What You Can)

  • Friday, July 21 at 7:30 p.m.

  • Saturday, July 22 at 2:00 p.m.

  • Saturday, July 22 at 7:30 p.m.

  • Sunday, July 23 at 2:00 p.m.




