Review: BYE BYE BIRDIE at Virginia Samford Theatre

🎭 NEW! Birmingham Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Birmingham & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Thursday night's Bye Bye Birdie at the Virginia Samford Theatre proved that a production's real strength shows when things go wrong. When technical failure silenced the sound system and forced a brief pause, the cast remained poised and kept the audience engaged throughout. The show succeeded on sharp timing and genuine chemistry, making it both funny and grounded.

The leads carried the show with real focus. Albert Peterson and Rosie Alvarez built a believable dynamic, handling the vocal demands while hitting every comedic beat. They kept the story moving without overplaying their parts. Conrad Birdie also hit the mark, capturing rock-and-roll energy through controlled movement and steady vocals rather than slipping into caricature.

Supporting cast and youth ensemble clearly put in the work as well. In big numbers like "Telephone Hour," they stayed vocally tight and rhythmically precise despite a crowded stage. The choreography favored clean execution, and the actors delivered with sharp focus. Everyone stayed locked into their characters, feeding the energy of Sweet Apple without stealing focus from the main action.

Directing kept the pacing tight and the storytelling clear. With minimal sets, actors had to define each space themselves, and they did so consistently. Music direction kept the orchestra perfectly balanced with the vocals. That attention to detail paid off, delivering a revival that honors the original show while highlighting great local Birmingham talent.

If you're looking for good theatre in Birmingham, the VST is always a safe bet. This production proves musicals work best when the ensemble is prepared and cohesive. By trusting the script and the cast's talent, the theatre keeps turning out work that's well worth seeing. It's just another reminder of why local stages matter.

Reader Reviews

Need more Birmingham Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...