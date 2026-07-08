ALL NIGHTER to Open Terrific New Theatre's 40th Anniversary Season in Birmingham

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Terrific New Theatre will launch its 2026–2027 season with the Birmingham premiere of All Nighter by Natalie Margolin, a sharply observed comedy-drama about friendship, identity, and the uncertainty of life's next chapter.

Set during one sleepless night in the final week before college graduation, All Nighter follows five close friends who gather for one last marathon study session. As exhaustion takes its toll and graduation rapidly approaches, old wounds resurface, loyalties are tested, and long-buried secrets come to light, forcing each woman to confront the future—and one another.

The play was originally developed through the Irons in the Fire reading series at Fault Line Theater in New York before making its world premiere Off-Broadway at MCC Theater on February 25, 2025.

The Birmingham production features an all-female cast composed entirely of performers making their Terrific New Theatre debuts: Allisyn Freeman, Celia Knox, Cheslee Duke, Lizzie McDonald, and Rin Glover.

Adding an extra layer of authenticity to the production, Duke, Freeman, and McDonald are all current theatre majors at Alabama universities. Duke attends University of Alabama at Birmingham, Freeman studies at University of Alabama, and McDonald is enrolled at Samford University.

The creative team includes scenic designer Ashley Ann Woods, lighting designer Scott Littleton, Costume Designer Megan Pecot, and stage manager Key Lewis-Sayles.

Season FLEX passes and individual tickets are now available through Terrific New Theatre. The company is located at 2112 Fifth Avenue North in Birmingham. Executive Director Tamara DeBolt, along with members of the cast and creative team, are available for interviews and appearances in support of the production.

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