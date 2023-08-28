ERMA BOMBECK: AT WIT'S END Comes to Tuscaloosa in October

Performances run October 4-8.
POPULAR
Second Stage presents: Erma Bombeck: At Wit's End. Performances run October 4-8, 2023 at Alabama Power Recital Hall at SSCC. The production is by Margaret Engle and Allison Engle and directed by Tina Turley.
Erma Bombeck captured the frustrations of her generation by asking, “If life is a bowl of cherries, what am I doing in the pits?” Discover the story behind this beloved humorist who championed women’s lives with wit that sprang from the most unexpected place – the truth.
Tickets for this production go on sale on September 4, 2023, but season tickets are available now.
Wednesday, October 4
Thursday, October 5
Friday, October 6
Saturday, October 7
Sunday, October 8
Videos
|White Christmas
Pike Road Theatre Company (11/30-12/17)PHOTOS
|Personal Show
BroadwayWorld Show (8/05-8/05)
|Ken Ludwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery
Alabama Shakespeare Festival (4/18-5/12)
|Proud Mary: A Tribute To An Icon
Encore Theatre and Gallery (9/15-9/15)
|Acropolis of Athens Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/08-6/14)
|The Play That Goes Wrong
ACTA (9/15-9/24)
|For Peter Pan on Her 70th Birthday
Theatre 98 (10/06-10/22)
|Desert Safari in Dubai Show
Breathing Storytellers (4/28-2/09)
|Zelda in the Backyard (WORLD PREMIERE)
Alabama Shakespeare Festival (6/13-6/30)
|Blues in the Night
Alabama Shakespeare Festival (2/08-3/03)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You