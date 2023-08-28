ERMA BOMBECK: AT WIT'S END Comes to Tuscaloosa in October

Second Stage presents: Erma Bombeck: At Wit's End. Performances run October 4-8, 2023 at Alabama Power Recital Hall at SSCC. The production is by Margaret Engle and Allison Engle and directed by Tina Turley.

Erma Bombeck captured the frustrations of her generation by asking, “If life is a bowl of cherries, what am I doing in the pits?” Discover the story behind this beloved humorist who championed women’s lives with wit that sprang from the most unexpected place – the truth.

Performances

​Tickets for this production go on sale on September 4, 2023, but season tickets are available now.