ELVIS IN CONCERT Comes to the Bama Theatre Next Month

The performance is on August 26, 2023 at 6:00pm.

By: Jul. 17, 2023

Elvis In Concert: “The Story of The King” – Featuring World Champion Cote Deonath comes to the Bama Theatre on August 26, 2023 at 6:00pm.

Elvis In Concert is an unrivaled multimedia production of The King of Rock n’ Roll’s Career! Starring Internationally Acclaimed World Champion Elvis Tribute Artist Cote Deonath backed by The Infinit-E Tribute Band.

Taking You back to key points of Presley’s musical career, with multiple costume changes that will have you guessing what is next! For more than 43 years Elvis has been gone yet his music is timeless and remains. You will experience the 1950s when Elvis burst onto the music scene changing the face of music as we know it, his triumphant return to the stage in 1968 clad in Black Leather, the Glitz & glamour of Vegas in 1970 where Elvis performed over 800 consecutive SOLD OUT shows.

Cote delivers on all levels bringing one of the most authentic tributes to the stage down to the rings Presley wore on his fingers. Find out what it was like to watch Elvis at his best on stage, and experience the KING Again with Elvis In Concert.

  




Recommended For You