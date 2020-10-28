Dance Alabama! Returns to the Stage With Fall 2020 Virtual Concert

The video will be available for viewing beginning on November 13th at 8:00am until December 4th.

A candid and courageous collection of choreographic works, Dance Alabama! returns to the stage with a captivating combination of styles ranging from contemporary to jazz by The University of Alabama's talented student choreographers. Viewing access to Dance Alabama! can be secured through their ticketing system, ua.universitytickets.com, beginning Monday November 9th, free of charge with a recommended gift of $20 to UA Theatre and Dance.

You will need to create an account in their ticketing system upon checkout and the link to the concert will be located in your confirmation email from University Tickets.

