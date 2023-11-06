Performances run December 1-3, 2023.
POPULAR
A Christmas Carol comes to Theatre of Gadsden next month. Performances run December 1-3, 2023.
Ebenezer Scrooge is haunted by the ghosts of Jacob Marley, Christmas Past, Christmas Present, and the Spirit of Christmas Yet to Come. Faced with his own mortality and the evil results of his misanthropic, miserly ways, Scrooge is redeemed, reconciled with his nephew and his neighbors, and becomes a second father to his assistant’s son, Tiny Tim.
Learn more at https://www.theatreofgadsden.org/2023-season.html
Videos
|Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Alabama Shakespeare Festival (7/11-8/11)
|Personal Show
BroadwayWorld Show (8/05-8/05)
|Hadestown
Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex [Concert Hall] (3/19-3/24)
|Chicken & Biscuits
Encore Theatre and Gallery (11/10-11/19)PHOTOS
|Fiddler On The Roof
Leeds Arts Council (4/18-4/28)
|White Christmas
Pike Road Theatre Company (11/30-12/17)PHOTOS
|To Kill a Mockingbird
Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex [Concert Hall] (11/14-11/19)
|Blues in the Night
Alabama Shakespeare Festival (2/08-3/03)
|Ken Ludwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery
Alabama Shakespeare Festival (4/18-5/12)
|A Christmas Carol
Theatre of Gadsden (12/01-12/03)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You