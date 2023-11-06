A CHRISTMAS CAROL Comes to Theatre of Gadsden Next Month

Performances run ​December 1-3, 2023.

By: Nov. 06, 2023

A CHRISTMAS CAROL Comes to Theatre of Gadsden Next Month

A Christmas Carol comes to Theatre of Gadsden next month. Performances run ​December 1-3, 2023.

Ebenezer Scrooge is haunted by the ghosts of Jacob Marley, Christmas Past, Christmas Present, and the Spirit of Christmas Yet to Come. Faced with his own mortality and the evil results of his misanthropic, miserly ways, Scrooge is redeemed, reconciled with his nephew and his neighbors, and becomes a second father to his assistant’s son, Tiny Tim.

Learn more at https://www.theatreofgadsden.org/2023-season.html




