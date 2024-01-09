Two Special Events Come to Bozar in February

Learn more about the upcoming events here!

By: Jan. 09, 2024

POPULAR

The Belgian National Orchestra Performs New Year's Concert Next Month Photo 1 The Belgian National Orchestra Performs New Year's Concert Next Month
Two Special Events Come to Bozar in February Photo 2 Two Special Events Come to Bozar in February
Join Bozar's LET'S ZING ENSEMBLE! Now Photo 3 Join Bozar's LET'S ZING ENSEMBLE! Now

Two Special Events Come to Bozar in February

In February, Bozar presents two special events. The first is a festival dedicated to the composer Sergej Prokofiev in collaboration with the Belgian National Orchestra. The second is a weekend devoted to Belgian repertoire from 1830 to the present.
 

During these Belgian Music Days, in addition to the premiere of a work written by the young Belgian composer Appoline Jesupret, an unknown piece for orchestra and choir by Eugène Ysaÿe will be performed. The manuscript was discovered by chance in our archives about a year ago. It got digitised in close collaboration with the KBR - Royal Library and programmed by the Belgian National Orchestra.
 

We also look forward to welcoming saxophonist Chris Potter in dialogue with Casco Phil, a recital with the phenomenal coloratura soprano Diana Damrau, the revelation countertenor Paul-Antoine Bénos-Djian, a master performance of Brahms' Requiem by the Balthasar Neumann Orchestra and Choir, an eve with two oriental nightingales Souad Massi & Ghalia Benali, star violinist Janine Jansen in Mozart, and Alice Sara Ott solo at the piano with video installation.




RELATED STORIES - Belgium

1
Join Bozars LETS ZING ENSEMBLE! Now Photo
Join Bozar's LET'S ZING ENSEMBLE! Now

Pour Let's Zing Ensemble!, l'heureux successeur de Singing Brussels, Bozar a demandé à 10 compositeurs bruxellois d'écrire une nouvelle chanson pour chœur. Ces chansons seront répétées à Bozar lors de 10 ateliers entre janvier et juin 2024. Le 23 juin 2024, nous interpréterons ce répertoire ensemble dans la Grande Salle Henry Lebœuf, soutenus par un véritable orchestre.

2
The Belgian National Orchestra Performs New Years Concert Next Month Photo
The Belgian National Orchestra Performs New Year's Concert Next Month

The Belgian National Orchestra presents a dazzling New Year’s concert conducted by chief conductor Antony Hermus. He kicks off 2024 with works that festively look ahead to the year to come. In time-honoured fashion, the concert will conclude with Johann Strauss Senior’s famous Radetzky March.

3
Bozar and the Belgian National Orchestra Perform THE NUTCRACKER This Week Photo
Bozar and the Belgian National Orchestra Perform THE NUTCRACKER This Week

Every year Bozar and the Belgian National Orchestra organise a heart-warming family show just before the Christmas holidays. This year they will venture into Tchaikovsky's famous ballet The Nutcracker.

4
ELEKTRA UNBOUND Comes to NTGent Next Month Photo
ELEKTRA UNBOUND Comes to NTGent Next Month

With Elektra Unbound, NTGent house artist Luanda Casella stages yet another Greek tragedy. Or so we are made to believe. Hunting the part of Elektra, three young auditioners copy women from literary classics, pop culture and social media. Only to reveal their own disastrous lives.

More Hot Stories For You

Two Special Events Come to Bozar in FebruaryTwo Special Events Come to Bozar in February
Join Bozar's LET'S ZING ENSEMBLE! NowJoin Bozar's LET'S ZING ENSEMBLE! Now
The Belgian National Orchestra Performs New Year's Concert Next MonthThe Belgian National Orchestra Performs New Year's Concert Next Month
Bozar and the Belgian National Orchestra Perform THE NUTCRACKER This Week Bozar and the Belgian National Orchestra Perform THE NUTCRACKER This Week

Videos

First Look at PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC on Broadway Video
First Look at PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC on Broadway
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Cast and Creatives on PBS NewsHour Video
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Cast and Creatives on PBS NewsHour
Listen: Hear Reneé Rapp Sing 'World Burn' on the MEAN GIRLS Soundtrack Video
Listen: Hear Reneé Rapp Sing 'World Burn' on the MEAN GIRLS Soundtrack
View all Videos

Belgium SHOWS

Recommended For You