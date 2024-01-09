Two Special Events Come to Bozar in February

In February, Bozar presents two special events. The first is a festival dedicated to the composer Sergej Prokofiev in collaboration with the Belgian National Orchestra. The second is a weekend devoted to Belgian repertoire from 1830 to the present.



During these Belgian Music Days, in addition to the premiere of a work written by the young Belgian composer Appoline Jesupret, an unknown piece for orchestra and choir by Eugène Ysaÿe will be performed. The manuscript was discovered by chance in our archives about a year ago. It got digitised in close collaboration with the KBR - Royal Library and programmed by the Belgian National Orchestra.



We also look forward to welcoming saxophonist Chris Potter in dialogue with Casco Phil, a recital with the phenomenal coloratura soprano Diana Damrau, the revelation countertenor Paul-Antoine Bénos-Djian, a master performance of Brahms' Requiem by the Balthasar Neumann Orchestra and Choir, an eve with two oriental nightingales Souad Massi & Ghalia Benali, star violinist Janine Jansen in Mozart, and Alice Sara Ott solo at the piano with video installation.