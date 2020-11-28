Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MOZART! Concert Comes to Flagey: Studio 4

The concert takes place Friday 11 December at 18:30.

Nov. 28, 2020  

An upcoming concert called Mozart! is coming to Flagey: Studio 4 in Place Saint-Croix / Heilig Kruisplein, Brussels.

Programme:

Hosokawa, Toshio (b. 1955) - Lotus under the Moonlight - Hommage à Mozart für Klavier und Orchester

Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus (1756-1791) - Piano Concerto no. 23 in A major, K488

Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus (1756-1791) - Le nozze di Figaro (The Marriage of Figaro), K492: overture

Performers:

Brussels Philharmonic

Jun Märkl - Conductor

Julien Libeer - Piano

In the Vienna of 1786, Mozart writes works that continue to inspire us centuries later: so it was that Toshio Hosokawa wrote Lotus Under the Moonlight in 2006 as an homage to Mozart and his Piano Concerto No. 23.PERFORMERS

And he is not the only fan! For the piano concerto is a beautiful work: a scintillating dialogue between the piano and the orchestra, brisk and melancholic in turns, and a rollicking finale.

Learn more and buy tickets here.


