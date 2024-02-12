MAHLER 'LIEDER EINES FAHRENDEN GESELLEN' Comes to La Monnaie This Month

The performance is set for 18 February 2024.

By: Feb. 12, 2024

In music, magic comes in many hues. The Harry Potter movies, for instance, owe much of their success to the scores of John Williams. His instantly recognizable melodies lent a sonic identity to this world that fired the imagination of a whole generation. We have chosen to combine the highlights of his soundtrack for Harry Potter and the sorcerer's stone with Erich Wolfgang Korngold’s Violin Concerto. The influence of this composer on cinema can still be felt today,and this concerto incorporates several motifs borrowed from the films for which he wrote the music.  

Gustav Mahler’s Lieder eines fahrenden Gesellen are more melancholy. The fairy-tale orchestration of this cycle reproduces the sense of wonder experienced by a traveller suffering from the loss of his great love. The expressionist violence of Arnold Schoenberg’s Fünf Orchesterstücke completes this programme in which Alain Altinoglu brings out the full range of our symphony orchestra. An ideal evening for both Wizards and Muggles.




