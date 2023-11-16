Lisa Batiashvili & Giorgi Gigashvili Come to Bozar

Lisa Batiashvili is one of the most accomplished violinists of her generation. Her appearances at Bozar are always highly emotional affairs, greeted by an audience seduced by her incomparable musicality. As part of the Europalia festival devoted to Georgia, inviting Lisa Batiashvili, who was born in Tbilisi, was an obvious choice. For her recital in Brussels, the Georgian violinist presents her compatriot Giorgi Gigashvili, a 22-year-old pianist who was spotted in 2019 by no other than Martha Argerich.

Together they treat you to, among other things, the famous Sonata for violin and piano by César Franck. An iconic repertoire piece, the sonata is said to have been recorded nearly 200 times! A work with multiple destinies, premiered in Brussels with Eugène Ysaÿe on the violin and which is said to have inspired Marcel Proust to write the mysterious Vinteuil Sonata in his novel In Search of Lost Time.

Lisa Batiashvili, violin

Giorgi Gigashvili, piano

Programme

Vaja Azarashvili

Nocturne

Felix Mendelssohn-Bartholdy

Violin Sonata in F major

César Franck

Sonata for Violin and Piano




