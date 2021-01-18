La Monnaie to Present MOZART AKADEMIE

Vienna, 23 March 1783. The prestigious Burgtheater is full to capacity and even Emperor Joseph II has turned up to hear the latest musical sensation's follow-up to his much talked about 'Akademie' concerts. Mozart lives up to the audience's expectations and, over three hours, presents movements from his brand-new Symphony No. 35, a concerto, some improvisations, and a number of his most celebrated arias. The audience cheers, cries out for more ... and visits the buffet once more. The concert as feast.

More than two centuries later, the conductor Raphaël Pichon recreates the dazzling atmosphere of that legendary 'Akademie' concert. On the programme: the "Haffner" Symphony, naturally, along with the scintillating dances Mozart wrote for carnival in Vienna and a selection of his great concert and opera arias, sung by the soprano Sabine Devieilhe, one of today's greatest Mozart virtuosos.

PROGRAMME

WOLFGANG AMADEUS MOZART

Aria "Der Hölle Rache" (Königin der Nacht), from Die Zauberflöte, KV.620 (1791)

Concert aria "Vorrei spiegarvi, oh Dio!", KV.418 (1783)

Aria "Ruhe sanft, mein holdes Leben" (Zaide), from Zaide, KV.344 (1780)

Concert aria "Schon lacht der holde Frühling", KV.580 (1789)

Symfonie Nr.35 D-Dur "Haffner-Sinfonie", KV.385 (1782-1783)

Deutsche Tänze, KV.509/1-3 (1787), KV.571/6 (1789) & KV.605/3 (1791)

