Belgium Gives 10 Free Train Rides to All Residents As Country Reopens

The Belgian government it would be giving 10 free rail passes to all of its residents as the country enters its third phase of reopening, according to CNN.

The passes are part of measures to boost domestic tourism and the economy. A tax-deductible €300 gift check which employers can give to their staff to use in restaurants or on trips to the theater or museums was also announced.

While Belgium enters the third phase of its lockdown-easing measures on June 8, with hotels, cafes and restaurants operating with social distancing, theaters have not announced any reopening decisions.

Learn more about Belgium's reopening at CNN.

Related Articles Shows View More Belgium Stories

More Hot Stories For You