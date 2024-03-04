BACH3 - LES MUFFATTI Comes to Bozar in April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Bach³ - Les Muffatti comes to Bozar in April. The performance is set for 4 April 2024.

Google 'Triple Concerto' and only the original work by Beethoven will show up in your search results. Less well known is that none other than Johann Sebastian Bach also wrote a concerto for three solo instruments. Les Muffati performs the Triple Concerto for traverso, violin and harpsichord of this baroque star.

The Bertrand Cuiller, is the primus inter pares on the harpsichord, but that does not prevent the other two excellent soloists, Frank Theuns and Sophie Gent, from claiming their place in a playful, interwoven imitative counterpoint. In addition, the Brussels Baroque Orchestra provides a fresh take on Bach's Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 and the Suite in B minor.

Les Muffatti - ensemble

Frank Theuns - traverso

Sophie Gent - Leader, violin

Bertrand Cuiller - harpsichord