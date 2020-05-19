YAA Launches VIRTUAL Musical Theatre Summer Camp

Young Artists of America at Strathmore (YAA) has announced Virtual Summer Performing Arts Intensives, an online version of their award-winning summer musical theatre program.

While COVID-19 has forced the organization to pivot to a virtual space, YAA is using this unique opportunity to enhance the personalized experience students typically receive and focus more intently on the important role that technology plays in the current performing arts world. In particular, students will learn to master the art of "performing on camera," a vital skill for any young performing artist hoping to audition and perform now and into the foreseeable future.

The summer intensive will host two different programs, a half day model for both middle school and high school students, respectively, and a full day model for high school students and rising college freshmen. Students can sign up for one or both sessions, the first running from June 26th to July 10th and the second from July 11th to July 24th. Students will have the opportunity to study acting, dance and voice in private and small group sessions with top faculty and teaching artists from the region while experiencing a learning environment focused on artistry, excellence, mentorship and community.

"YAA has built its reputation on its excellent faculty and innovative programming," says Co-Founder and Producing Artistic Director, Rolando Sanz. "We are committed to leveraging that talent and creativity to make this first-of-its-kind Virtual Summer Performing Arts Intensive engaging and inspiring," he continues.

The program will feature digital musical theatre video productions of Company, A Chorus Line, The Wizard of Oz and James and the Giant Peach, filmed by students and professionally directed, edited and produced by YAA staff. The program will also host "watch parties" of the productions for friends and family along with virtual "student lunch parties" and other events meant to spark community during a time of social distancing. The uniqueness of this program will also allow for creative casting, meaning more students will have greater performance opportunities.

"Nothing like this has ever been done before," says Sanz. "But the performing arts is all about innovation, adaptability, and creativity, and we are ready for this challenge!"

For more information, please visit yaa.org/virtual-summer

