Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Baltimore Awards
The audience has voted and the winners have been announced!
The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Baltimore Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. The audiences have voted and made their selections for the best theatre and performances.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Denise Adams - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Embassy Theatre
Runners-Up: Danny Durr - ROCK OF AGES - Cumberland Theatre, Rachel Miller - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Beth Tfiloh Community Theatre, Bambi Johnson - CATS - Tidewater Players
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Danise Whitlock - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Embassy Theatre
Runners-Up: Jennifer Clark - MACBETH - Cumberland Theatre, Janine Sunday - ROCKY THE MUSICAL - Toby's Dinner Theater, Amy Haynes Rapnicki - RENT - Heritage Players
Best Dance Production
Winner: A CHORUS LINE - Dundalk Community Theatre
Runners-Up: HARRIET'S HAPPIEST HALLOWEEN - Harford Dance Theater, THE NUTCRACKER - Cecil Dance Theatre, THE NUTCRACKER - Harford Dance Theater
Best Direction Of A Musical
Winner: Danny Durr - ROCK OF AGES - Cumberland Theatre
Runners-Up: Brian Tucker - DAMN YANKEES - Embassy Theatre, Bambi Johnson - CATS - Tidewater Players, Tommy Malek - RENT - The Heritage Players
Best Direction Of A Play
Winner: Caitlin Weems - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Embassy Theatre
Runners-Up: Bethany Miller - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Milburn Stone Theatre, Rain Pryor - HOODOO LOVE - Spotlighters, Sarah O'Hara - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Artistic Synergy of Baltimore
Best Ensemble Performance
Winner: SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Embassy Theatre
Runners-Up: CATS (NON-EQUITY) - Tidewater Players, THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Milburn Stone Theatre, NEWSIES - Beth T'Filoh Community Theatre
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Marty Jellison - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Embassy Theatre
Runners-Up: Rhett Wolford - ROCK OF AGES - Cumberland Theatre, Bevin Gorin - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Milburn Stone Theatre, David Hopkins - GHOST THE MUSICAL - Toby's Dinner Theatre
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Winner: Mason Griffin - COMPANY - Cumberland Theatre
Runners-Up: Ross Scott Rawlings - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Toby's Dinner Theatre, Rachel Sandler - RENT - Heritage Players, Jeff Avery - DAMN YANKEES - Embassy Theatre
Best Musical
Winner: DAMN YANKEES - Embassy Theatre
Runners-Up: ROCK OF AGES - Cumberland Theatre, THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Toby's Dinner Theatre, NEWSIES - Beth T'Filoh Community Theatre
Best New Play Or Musical
Winner: ROCKY THE MUSICAL - Toby's Dinner Theater
Runners-Up: MAKING FRIENDS - Embassy Theatre, A.D. 16 - Olney Theatre Center, CAPTAIN HOOK: MY STORY OR HOW I CLAWED MY WAY TO THE TOP - Baltimore Playwrights Festival
Best Performer In A Musical
Winner: Timothy Bambara - DAMN YANKEES - Embassy Theatre
Runners-Up: Kyle Dalsimer - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Toby's Dinner Theatre, Jordan Kline - ROCK OF AGES - Cumberland Theatre, Matthew Trulli - NEWSIES - Beth T'Filoh Community Theatre
Best Performer In A Play
Winner: Jessica Miller - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Embassy Theatre
Runners-Up: Jillian Dugan - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Embassy Theatre, Bill Dennison - TRUE WEST - Cumberland Theatre, Shannon O'Sullivan - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Milburn Stone Theatre
Best Play
Winner: SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Embassy Theatre
Runners-Up: THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Milburn Stone Theatre, MACBETH - Cumberland Theatre, DOT - Cockpit in Court Summer Theatre
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Timothy Bambara - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Embassy Theatre
Runners-Up: Rhett Wolford - TRUE WEST - Cumberland Theatre, Shane Lowry - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Toby's Dinner Theatre, Sammy Jungwirth - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Cockpit in Court
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Caitlin Weems/Timothy Bambara - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Embassy Theatre
Runners-Up: Janine Sunday - SPAMALOT - toby's dinner theatre, Michael LeHew - LEGALLY BLONDE - Authentic Community Theatre, Matt Coyle - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Milburn Stone Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Winner: Luann Lancaster - DAMN YANKEES - Embassy Theatre
Runners-Up: Bella Comotto - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Cockpit in Court, Hayden Kline - ROCK OF AGES - Cumberland Theatre, Arianna Clark - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Milburn Stone Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Winner: Haley Gieger - THE 39 STEPS - Embassy Theatre
Runners-Up: Andromeda Bacchus - HOODOO LOVE - Spotlighters, Thomas Peters - NIGHT WATCH - Cockpit in Court Summer Theatre, Tatiana Dalton - CALENDAR GIRLS - Silhouette Stages
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
Winner: LEGALLY BLONDE - Children's Playhouse of Maryland
Runners-Up: A WICKED CHRISTMAS CAROL - Embassy Theatre, HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL JR - Cockpit in Court, THE RUDE MECHANICALS - Artistic Synergy of Baltimore
Favorite Local Theatre
Winner: Cumberland Theatre
Runners-Up: Toby's Dinner Theatre, Cockpit in Court Summer Theatre, ArtsCentric