Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Baltimore Awards

The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Baltimore Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. The audiences have voted and made their selections for the best theatre and performances.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Want to be the first to know about the 2022 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards? Sign up for our local newsletter here.

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Denise Adams - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Embassy Theatre



Runners-Up: Danny Durr - ROCK OF AGES - Cumberland Theatre, Rachel Miller - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Beth Tfiloh Community Theatre, Bambi Johnson - CATS - Tidewater Players

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Danise Whitlock - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Embassy Theatre



Runners-Up: Jennifer Clark - MACBETH - Cumberland Theatre, Janine Sunday - ROCKY THE MUSICAL - Toby's Dinner Theater, Amy Haynes Rapnicki - RENT - Heritage Players

Best Dance Production

Winner: A CHORUS LINE - Dundalk Community Theatre



Runners-Up: HARRIET'S HAPPIEST HALLOWEEN - Harford Dance Theater, THE NUTCRACKER - Cecil Dance Theatre, THE NUTCRACKER - Harford Dance Theater

Best Direction Of A Musical

Winner: Danny Durr - ROCK OF AGES - Cumberland Theatre



Runners-Up: Brian Tucker - DAMN YANKEES - Embassy Theatre, Bambi Johnson - CATS - Tidewater Players, Tommy Malek - RENT - The Heritage Players

Best Direction Of A Play

Winner: Caitlin Weems - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Embassy Theatre



Runners-Up: Bethany Miller - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Milburn Stone Theatre, Rain Pryor - HOODOO LOVE - Spotlighters, Sarah O'Hara - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Artistic Synergy of Baltimore

Best Ensemble Performance

Winner: SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Embassy Theatre



Runners-Up: CATS (NON-EQUITY) - Tidewater Players, THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Milburn Stone Theatre, NEWSIES - Beth T'Filoh Community Theatre

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Marty Jellison - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Embassy Theatre



Runners-Up: Rhett Wolford - ROCK OF AGES - Cumberland Theatre, Bevin Gorin - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Milburn Stone Theatre, David Hopkins - GHOST THE MUSICAL - Toby's Dinner Theatre

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Winner: Mason Griffin - COMPANY - Cumberland Theatre



Runners-Up: Ross Scott Rawlings - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Toby's Dinner Theatre, Rachel Sandler - RENT - Heritage Players, Jeff Avery - DAMN YANKEES - Embassy Theatre

Best Musical

Winner: DAMN YANKEES - Embassy Theatre



Runners-Up: ROCK OF AGES - Cumberland Theatre, THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Toby's Dinner Theatre, NEWSIES - Beth T'Filoh Community Theatre

Best New Play Or Musical

Winner: ROCKY THE MUSICAL - Toby's Dinner Theater



Runners-Up: MAKING FRIENDS - Embassy Theatre, A.D. 16 - Olney Theatre Center, CAPTAIN HOOK: MY STORY OR HOW I CLAWED MY WAY TO THE TOP - Baltimore Playwrights Festival

Best Performer In A Musical

Winner: Timothy Bambara - DAMN YANKEES - Embassy Theatre



Runners-Up: Kyle Dalsimer - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Toby's Dinner Theatre, Jordan Kline - ROCK OF AGES - Cumberland Theatre, Matthew Trulli - NEWSIES - Beth T'Filoh Community Theatre

Best Performer In A Play

Winner: Jessica Miller - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Embassy Theatre



Runners-Up: Jillian Dugan - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Embassy Theatre, Bill Dennison - TRUE WEST - Cumberland Theatre, Shannon O'Sullivan - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Milburn Stone Theatre

Best Play

Winner: SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Embassy Theatre



Runners-Up: THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Milburn Stone Theatre, MACBETH - Cumberland Theatre, DOT - Cockpit in Court Summer Theatre

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Timothy Bambara - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Embassy Theatre



Runners-Up: Rhett Wolford - TRUE WEST - Cumberland Theatre, Shane Lowry - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Toby's Dinner Theatre, Sammy Jungwirth - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Cockpit in Court

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Caitlin Weems/Timothy Bambara - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Embassy Theatre



Runners-Up: Janine Sunday - SPAMALOT - toby's dinner theatre, Michael LeHew - LEGALLY BLONDE - Authentic Community Theatre, Matt Coyle - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Milburn Stone Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Winner: Luann Lancaster - DAMN YANKEES - Embassy Theatre



Runners-Up: Bella Comotto - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Cockpit in Court, Hayden Kline - ROCK OF AGES - Cumberland Theatre, Arianna Clark - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Milburn Stone Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Winner: Haley Gieger - THE 39 STEPS - Embassy Theatre



Runners-Up: Andromeda Bacchus - HOODOO LOVE - Spotlighters, Thomas Peters - NIGHT WATCH - Cockpit in Court Summer Theatre, Tatiana Dalton - CALENDAR GIRLS - Silhouette Stages

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

Winner: LEGALLY BLONDE - Children's Playhouse of Maryland



Runners-Up: A WICKED CHRISTMAS CAROL - Embassy Theatre, HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL JR - Cockpit in Court, THE RUDE MECHANICALS - Artistic Synergy of Baltimore

Favorite Local Theatre

Winner: Cumberland Theatre



Runners-Up: Toby's Dinner Theatre, Cockpit in Court Summer Theatre, ArtsCentric