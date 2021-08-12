Weinberg Center and MET Announce Vaccination Mandate

Following in the footsteps of Broadway and theaters and venues across the country, Weinberg Center for the Arts has united with Maryland Ensemble Theatre (MET) to require patrons present proof they meet the CDC definition of being fully vaccinated at the time of entry into their theaters or proof of a negative COVID-19 test within the last 72 hours on the day of a performance to be admitted. This new policy will go into effect September 1, 2021, and applies to performers, audience members, staff, and volunteers. Masks will also be required to attend performances in both theaters.

John Healey, Executive Theater Manager at the Weinberg Center shared his motivation behind this decision, "It's important that all of us in the arts community band together as we face these uncertain times. COVID-19 has had a serious impact on the arts for patrons, artists, and venues. As we all begin to re-open it is important that venues take steps to ensure the safety and comfort of all involved."

Kathryn Vicere, Managing Director of the MET spoke to their reasoning for taking this step, "While none of us expected this predicament, when we were given permission to re-open our doors, this is the only reliable way to keep our students, our performers, and our audiences as safe as possible while allowing us to re-open. Following the lead of Broadway and D.C. theaters, this, it seems, has become the concession we need to make so that we can get back to creating great theatre for our community. We are hopeful our audiences will be understanding & accommodating and will joyfully take their seats this Fall."

For complete details on this new policy at the Weinberg Center click here.

For complete details on this new policy at MET click here.