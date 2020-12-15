Way Off Broadway Opens 2021 with CLUE: ON STAGE

The Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre will kick of its 2021 Season in January with the ultimate who dunnit? - Clue: On Stage. The theatre began working with Broadway Licensing, the show's licensing agent in New York, nearly two years ago to obtain the rights to produce a production of the new play based on the hilarious '80s motion picture. Originally announced for the fall of 2021, the show has been moved to the opening spot on Way Off Broadway's calendar.

In the play, it's a dark and stormy night, and guests have been invited to a very unusual dinner party. Each has an alias, the butler offers a variety of weapons, and the host is, well . . . dead. So whodunnit? Audiences join the iconic oddballs known as Scarlet, Plum, White, Green, Peacock, and Mustard as they race to find the murderer in Boddy Manor before the body count stacks up. Based on the cult classic film and the popular board game, Clue is a madcap comedy that will keep you guessing until the final twist.

The premise is taken from the wildly popular murder mystery board game, Clue, which was originally released as Cluedo in the United Kingdom in 1949. The object of which was for players to determine who murdered the game's victim, in which room the crime took place, and using what weapon. The game was originally licensed to Parker Brothers in the United States for release the same year under the name Clue. Since first being released over 70 years ago, the game has become an international favorite.

In 1985, Paramount Pictures released a film based on the game with an all-star cast taking on the roles of the iconic characters, including Eileen Brennen as Mrs. Peacock, Madeline Kahn as Mrs. White, Christopher Lloyd as Professor Plum, Michael McKean as Mr. Green, Martin Mull as Colonel Mustard, Lesley Ann Warren as Miss Scarlett, and introducing the character of Wadsworth the butler, played by Tim Curry.

At the time of the movie's release, it received lukewarm reviews from the critics. But over the years, the film has amassed a cult following, in part because of the rapid-fire dialogue which created so many hilariously quotable lines.

After years of wondering whether the film would ever receive a stage adaptation, fans were rewarded in 2017 when Clue: On Stage premiered at Bucks County Playhouse in New Hope, PA. The production featured Emmy Award-winner Sally Struthers as Mrs. Peacock and Tony Award-nominee Erin Dilly as Mrs. White. The Philadelphia Enquirer raved that the play was "an athletic, uproarious 90-minute sprint."

Way Off Broadway's staging brings together a who's who of familiar faces from past productions to play the iconic characters including Jessica Billones as Miss Scarlet, Dina P. Coppa as Wadsworth, Brian D. Kaider as Professor Plum, Melissa Ann Martin as Yvette, Sarah Melinda as Mrs. White, Pam Neely as Mrs. Peacock, Jordan B. Stocksdale as Colonel Mustard, and Jake Thereault as Mr. Green.

Clue: On Stage is adapted from the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn, with additional material by Hunter Foster, Sandy Rustin, and Eric Price. Way Off Broadway's production is directed by Justin M. Kiska.

The show will run January 15 - March 6, 2021, with performances every Friday and Saturday evening and matinees on the 1st, 3rd, and 5th Sunday of each month. Tickets for dinner and the show on Fridays and Sundays are $50 per person, and $53 per person on Saturdays.

To learn more about Clue: On Stage, or any of Way Off Broadway's upcoming productions including Oliver!. Hello, Dolly!, or The Pajama Game, visit www.wayoffbroadway.com. Tickets may be purchased by calling the Box Office at (301) 662-6600.