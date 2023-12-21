Video: Bruce R. Nelson and Tony Nam Talk DIAL M FOR MURDER at the Everyman Theatre

In an all new video, Everyman Resident Company Members, Bruce R. Nelson and Tony Nam, chatted about the production of Dial M For Murder, which runs through January 7 at the theatre.

The pair explore the gripping dynamics between their respective roles of inspector and scheming husband. Watch the video below to discover the other lurking rivalry that adds an intriguing twist to Tony Wendice's intricate web of deceit.

About Dial M For Murder

This classic murder mystery that inspired Hitchcock’s iconic film follows Tony Wendice, a former writer who concocts a plan to murder his wealthy wife, Margot. With the help of a sharp-witted detective, Margot fights to clear her name and reveal the truth about her husband’s deadly scheme gone awry. In this new adaptation, Jeffrey Hatcher layers clever dialogue, intense suspense, and unexpected plot twists with a modern exploration of greed, power, and manipulation. Dial M for Murder is a thrilling and suspenseful play that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats until the very end!

Learn more and get tickets Click Here.



