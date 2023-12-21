Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Baltimore Awards

Video: Bruce R. Nelson and Tony Nam Talk DIAL M FOR MURDER at the Everyman Theatre

Performances have been extended through January 7, 2024.

By: Dec. 21, 2023

POPULAR

Review: MOULIN ROUGE THE MUSICAL at The Hippodrome Photo 1 Review: MOULIN ROUGE THE MUSICAL at The Hippodrome
Review: LITTLE WOMEN Is Big News In Theatre Representation at the Strand in Baltimore Photo 2 Review: LITTLE WOMEN Is Big News In Theatre Representation at the Strand in Baltimore
MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - Join In Live on a Holiday Tradition At Toby's In Columbia Photo 3 MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - Join In Live on a Holiday Tradition At Toby's In Columbia
BroadwayWorld Baltimore Awards; RIDE THE CYCLONE, ROMEO AND JULIET, Abingdon Community The Photo 4 BroadwayWorld Baltimore Awards; RIDE THE CYCLONE, ROMEO AND JULIET, Abingdon Community Theater & More Lead!

In an all new video, Everyman Resident Company Members, Bruce R. Nelson and Tony Nam, chatted about the production of Dial M For Murder, which runs through January 7 at the theatre.

The pair explore the gripping dynamics between their respective roles of inspector and scheming husband. Watch the video below to discover the other lurking rivalry that adds an intriguing twist to Tony Wendice's intricate web of deceit.

About Dial M For Murder

This classic murder mystery that inspired Hitchcock’s iconic film follows Tony Wendice, a former writer who concocts a plan to murder his wealthy wife, Margot. With the help of a sharp-witted detective, Margot fights to clear her name and reveal the truth about her husband’s deadly scheme gone awry. In this new adaptation, Jeffrey Hatcher layers clever dialogue, intense suspense, and unexpected plot twists with a modern exploration of greed, power, and manipulation. Dial M for Murder is a thrilling and suspenseful play that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats until the very end!

Learn more and get tickets Click Here.





BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Baltimore

1
Student Blog: Student Life at Crofton High School Photo
Student Blog: Student Life at Crofton High School

Today, I am going to talk about what student life is like at Crofton High School!

2
Student Blog: Dealing with Burnout Photo
Student Blog: Dealing with Burnout

This past semester, I had a packed schedule. Between participating in two musicals, taking classes at a community college as well as at my high school, and applying to colleges, my brain was all over the place. Throughout this whole semester, my burnout occurred in phases. Sometimes it was manageable and sometimes…it was bad.

3
METs Musical Bingo Cabaret Returns in January Photo
MET's Musical Bingo Cabaret Returns in January

MET’s newest fundraiser, Musical Bingo Cabaret, will return by popular demand, on Friday, January 5 and Saturday, January 6 at 8:00PM in The Frank Greene Stage 2 at MET located at 31 W. Patrick St. in Downtown Frederick’s Theatre District.  

4
2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Baltimore Awards; RIDE THE CYCLONE, ROMEO AND JULIET, Abingdon Photo
2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Baltimore Awards; RIDE THE CYCLONE, ROMEO AND JULIET, Abingdon Community Theater & More Lead!

There's just two weeks left to vote and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 18th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Baltimore Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

More Hot Stories For You

MET's Musical Bingo Cabaret Returns in JanuaryMET's Musical Bingo Cabaret Returns in January
VIDEO: Go Behind the Scenes with Danny Gavigan of DIAL M FOR MURDER at Everyman TheatreVIDEO: Go Behind the Scenes with Danny Gavigan of DIAL M FOR MURDER at Everyman Theatre
Way Off Broadway Will Kick Off It's 30th Anniversary Season With Agatha Christie's A MURDER IS ANNOUNCEDWay Off Broadway Will Kick Off It's 30th Anniversary Season With Agatha Christie's A MURDER IS ANNOUNCED
Photos: Get a First Look at MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET: A LIVE RADIO PLAY At The Milburn Stone TheatrePhotos: Get a First Look at MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET: A LIVE RADIO PLAY At The Milburn Stone Theatre

Videos

Learn More About Olney Theatre Center's Staging the Future Campaign Video
Learn More About Olney Theatre Center's Staging the Future Campaign
Bruce R. Nelson and Tony Nam Talk DIAL M FOR MURDER at the Everyman Theatre Video
Bruce R. Nelson and Tony Nam Talk DIAL M FOR MURDER at the Everyman Theatre
Go Behind the Scenes with Danny Gavigan of DIAL M FOR MURDER at Everyman Theatre Video
Go Behind the Scenes with Danny Gavigan of DIAL M FOR MURDER at Everyman Theatre
View all Videos

Baltimore SHOWS
RENT in Baltimore RENT
Iron Crow Theatre (1/19-2/04)Tracker
The Gin Game by D. L Coburn in Baltimore The Gin Game by D. L Coburn
Compass Rose Theater (1/19-2/18)
Orchestral Works Featuring Bach & Handel! in Baltimore Orchestral Works Featuring Bach & Handel!
St. David's Episcopal Church (1/07-1/07)
The Effect of Gamma Rays on Man-in-the-Moon Marigolds in Baltimore The Effect of Gamma Rays on Man-in-the-Moon Marigolds
Spotlighters Theatre (1/19-2/04)
Intimate Apparel in Baltimore Intimate Apparel
Maryland Ensemble Theatre (2/09-3/10)
Hallmark Holi-Improv in Baltimore Hallmark Holi-Improv
Maryland Ensemble Theatre (12/22-12/22)
Victorian Lyric Opera Company presents Victorian Lyric Opera Company presents "Die Fledermaus"
F. Scott Fitzgerald Theatre (4/23-3/03)
Mamma Mia! in Baltimore Mamma Mia!
Hippodrome Theatre- France-Merrick Performing Arts Center (4/16-4/21)
The Squirrels in Baltimore The Squirrels
Maryland Ensemble Theatre (3/29-4/28)
Miracle on 34th Street in Baltimore Miracle on 34th Street
Toby's Dinner Theatre (11/10-1/07)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You