VIDEO: Nova Y. Payton, Natascia Diaz & Karen Vincent in THE WORLD GOES 'ROUND at Olney Theatre Center

Get a first look at The World Goes ꞌRound, the critically acclaimed revue featuring the music of John Kander and Fred Ebb that premiered off-Broadway in 1991 in a three-way co-production by ArtsCentic, Everyman Theatre, and Olney Theatre Center.

Directed by Kevin S. McAllister, who serves as both ArtsCentric Artistic Director and Olney Theatre's Director of Curated Programs/BIPOC Artist Advocate, the show opens first at Olney Theatre Center with performances running on the Mainstage April 19 - May 21, 2023, before moving north to Everyman in Baltimore, June 6 - July 2, 2023.

Tickets for the Olney Theatre run cost $47-$100 and are available at Click Here or by calling the box office (301-924-3400).

Jason Loewith, Olney Theatre's Artistic Director, said, "This project, bringing together three local theatre companies, is really a testament to the artistic vision and endless hustle of Kevin McAllister. When he came to me and Vinny Lancisi with the idea to update this Kander and Ebb celebration for a new generation, I had to say 'yes.' Yes to Kevin, and yes to collaborating with his company ArtsCentric and my good friends at Everyman. Kevin creates community wherever he goes."

Director Kevin McAllister adds, "I think younger folks who have really gotten into musical theatre since the advent of shows like Hamilton are going to be surprised at how much they can detect the influence of Kander and Ebb's work on the shows they love. Kander and Ebb were ahead of their time in their embrace of stories at the margins of society -- the persecuted, the gender-fluid, the hustlers, and the incarcerated. There is factual history in their work. There is truth about the struggles of racism, equal pay, injustice, and empowerment. And, they made it all irresistibly entertaining with just the right mix of sentiment and world-wise cynicism. This production aims to celebrate these trailblazers by creating a new production that invites younger, more diverse audiences to enjoy the two masterminds whose creative works are still as controversial and popular as they were over 60 years ago. Their music is everywhere, all over the world, every day. Most of us don't even know it. ArtsCentric, Olney Theatre, and Everyman Theatre aim to change that."

In addition to co-founding ArtsCentric and numerous local directing credits, McAllister is also the Assistant Directing Fellow for the Broadway and national touring productions of Come From Away.

The World Goes ꞌRound, which was originally created by Scott Ellis, Susan Stroman, and David Thompson, features some of Kander and Ebb's best-loved songs from Chicago and Cabaret, as well as pieces from lesser-known gems, including The Rink, Flora and the Red Menace, and Woman of the Year. It also features the classic song "New York, New York" which is about to reemerge on Broadway. McAllister's production updates the original by including, with permission, songs from Kander and Ebb's post-1991 output like The Scottsboro Boys and Kiss of the Spider Woman.

The onstage talent for the production is impressive. Helen Hayes Award-winners Nova Y. Payton (Ford's Theatre's Grace) and Natascia Diaz (Signature's Passion) are joined by Karen Vincent to take on the roles assigned as Woman 1, 2, and 3. McAllister (himself a Broadway veteran of Caroline, or Change and Come From Away) and the New York-based Harris Milgrim take on the male roles. Swings for the production are Ben Clark and MaryKate Brouillet.

While pulling double duty as actor and director, McAllister will have the assistance of Christopher Youstra as Music Director, Shalyce Hemby as Choreographer, and Ashleigh King as Associate Director. Rounding out the creative team are Daniel Etitnger (set designer), Aja Jackson (lighting designer), Moyenda Kulemeka (costume designer), Patrick Lord (projections designer), and Matt Rowe (sound designer). Clara Ash-Moore is the associate projections designer. New York casting was handled by McCorkle Casting Ltd. Ben Walsh is the Production Stage Manager.