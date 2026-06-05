VARIATIONS ON SILENCE to Open at Strand Theater with 12 World Premiere Plays

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Rapid Lemon Productions will continue their 15th season in July with Variations on Silence, an evening of 12 world premiere short plays by local authors. Produced each year since 2005, The Variations Project is an annual highlight of the Baltimore theatrical calendar.

The theme "Silence" won the audience vote during last year's Variations on Night, and attendees of this production will vote to select the theme for the 2027 Variations Project.

Variations on Silence features plays by Deborah Carry-Amland, Allison Chen, Gabe Fremuth, Natasha Joyce & Martin Thompson, Taylor Leigh Lamb, Wendy Matt, Alfonso Morales-Escobar, Tia Nellie, Regan Marie Nelson, Mae Philippe-Auguste, Douglass E. Smith Jr., and Colin Tillery. Janis Hannon directs an ensemble cast of Alexys Adams, Cat Bustos, Jae Jones (Variations on Courage, 2024), Caleb Madison (From East, Like the Sun, 2026), Kobe Morrison, and ReginaGinaG (Variations on Night, 2025).

Performances will be at Strand Theater, 5426 Harford Road, Baltimore, MD 21214. Tickets are general admission, $25. A special discounted "Industry Night" performance is just $15, on Monday, July 13. Press night is July 10.

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