Tidewater Players to Hold Auditions for ELF, THE MUSICAL

Get all the details and audition dates for Elf the Musical at Tidewater Players. Find out how to join the cast of this heartwarming holiday musical and showcase your talent.

AUDITION NOTICE

Elf the Musical

at TIDEWATER PLAYERS

Sunday, October 22, 6-9 pm

Monday, October 23, 6-9 pm

callbacks Thursday, October 26, if needed

The STAR Centre

700 Congress Ave, Havre de Grace MD 21078

Book by Thomas Meehan & Bob Martin

Music by Matthew Sklar

Lyrics by Chad Beguelin

Based on the New Line Cinema film by David Berenbaum

Directed by Mark Briner

Music Direction by Julie Parrish

Choreography by Tigga Smaller

ELF is a heart-warming holiday musical. Santa narrates the story of Buddy, an apparently oversized elf who has been raised in the North Pole. During the lead up to Christmas, Buddy overhears the other elves discussing how he is really a human, a fact that has been concealed from him his whole life. He is devastated and Santa must reveal to this wannabe elf that baby Buddy mistakenly crawled into Santa's bag of gifts on Christmas Eve many years ago and was transported to the North Pole on Santa's return home. With Santa's blessing, Buddy decides to travel to New York City to find his real father (who is on the naughty list). Shocked, he is further astounded that his half-brother doesn't believe in Santa. How can this be? Buddy decides to change the outlook and behavior of his new family and bring the true meaning of Christmas back into New York City. Along the way, he discovers friendship, romance, and his true identity. Elf is a modern day holiday classic that aims to spread Christmas cheer for all to hear!

Please be prepared to sing 16 bars of a song in the style of the show and dressed to dance.

Character Breakdown

All roles are open and unpaid

Note: age ranges are what the actor can appear on stage, not actual chronological years.

Buddy Hobbs (lead male, 20-35, tenor), a human who accidentally crawled into Santa's bag, raised at the North Pole as an Elf until he is well into his 20s and obviously not an Elf. Traditionally tall and lanky but all physical types will be considered if the innocent, youthful, buoyant energy is right.

Walter Hobbs (supporting male, 40-55, baritone), the stern, no-nonsense, overly busy and stressed head of a major publishing firm, turns out to be the biological father of Buddy, who he never knew about.

Michael Hobbs (supporting male, 9-14, boy soprano), Walter's son, who doesn't believe in Christmas because his family is rarely together to celebrate the way other kids do. He desperately wants his father's attention and time and loves the idea of having an older brother to fill that void, especially one that is an elf. Actor has to appear young enough to still believe in Santa, and his voice cannot have changed.

Emily Hobbs (supporting female, 30-50, alto), Walter's wife and Michael's mother, she is sympathetic and understanding of both her husband's responsibilities and commitments and her son's (and her) emotional needs. She has a strong sense of family and is warm and accepting of Buddy as the son Walter never knew.

Santa Claus (supporting male, 40+, baritone). He's Santa Claus

Jovie (supporting female, 20-30, alto), a quirky, jaded holiday employee at Macy's who, against her better judgment, lets her guard down for Buddy's affections

Deb (supporting female, 35+, character alto), Walter's administrative assistant, she knows his schedule better than he does. She also takes a liking to Buddy and does her best to help Walter see his worth

Macy's Manager (featured male, 40+), overworked, over stressed, and out of time preparing Macy's for the Christmas rush. He has no patience with Buddy's sunny nature. A good character actor with good comic timing.

Mr. Greenway (featured male, 40+, baritone). The Chairman of the Board and CEO of the publishing house, he is commanding, authoritative, aggressive, and only tolerates his way. The role may be doubled with Santa.

Charlie (featured elf, child or small adult) the bossy, demanding supervisor of the Christmas Toymaker Workhouse who shows no patience for Buddy's lack of aptitude for the job of Christmas Elf.

Ensemble (any age, body-type, or gender) Various roles including employees of Walter's publishing agency and Macy's, news reporters, denizens around New York City

Elf Ensemble (children, aged 8-14) to play the North Pole Elves as well as a few other scenes where appropriate as children of NYC.