The Howard Hughes Corporation Launches Applications For 4th Annual Merriweather District Artists-in-Residence Program

The Howard Hughes Corporation, is now accepting applications for its fourth annual 2021 Merriweather District Artists-in-Residence (MD AIR) program in Downtown Columbia, MD.

In collaboration with the Howard County Arts Council (HCAC), up to four artists or teams will be selected from submitted entries and provided with a stipend of $10,000 each to spend four to six weeks, from July 5, 2021 to August 31, 2021, creating a work of art in a medium of their choosing. Artists are encouraged to focus on the relationship between art and technology in responding to the MD AIR Call for Entry, which is being disseminated nation-wide.

The 2021 MD AIR program will include residencies in the following areas:

Contemporary Art x Technology Artist (3 Artists):

The MD AIR program will select up to three artists who specifically produce work that integrate art, innovation and technology. The highest priority will be given to artists who work within this medium.

Music x Technology Artist (1 Artist):

The music and technology residency is specifically for an artist who has a direct focus in music creation, production, and performance. Inspired by the rich musical history that has happened on the stage at Merriweather Post Pavilion, this residency is supported by Soulful Symphony.

A shared studio will be provided to the selected artists, with a small communal lounge and eating area provided within the studio. Participants must agree to comply with any masking and social distancing requirements. Residential accommodations will be provided within walking distance of the provided studio space

The MD AIR program is in its fourth year of what will be an annual program providing an opportunity for artists to spend nearly two months in the midst of an evolving urban center at the vanguard of walkable communities that both nurture and catalyze creativity, vibrancy, and equity.

MD AIR applications will remain open until Monday, February 22, 2021. For further information and to apply, visit hocoarts.submittable.com.