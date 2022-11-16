The Howard County Arts Council To Host Its Annual Holiday Maker-Mart Open House This December
Local artists will offer unique and affordable art and handcrafted items for sale including jewelry, wearables, accessories, paintings, glass art, photography, and more.
The Howard County Arts Council hosts its annual Holiday Maker-Mart Open House on Thursday, December 1, 2022, from 5:30-8:30pm.
Local artists will offer unique and affordable art and handcrafted items for sale including jewelry, wearables, accessories, paintings, glass art, photography, prints, wooden vessels, pottery, greeting cards, and more. The studios of the Arts Council's resident artists and arts organizations will also be open to visitors throughout the evening. Entertainment and light refreshments will be provided.
Admission to the Holiday Maker-Mart is free. For more information, call 410-313-ARTS (2787), visit hocoarts.org, or email visitorservices@hocoarts.org.
The Howard County Arts Council is a non-profit organization whose mission is to serve and enrich the citizens of Howard County by fostering the arts, artists and arts organizations. The Howard County Arts Council receives major grants from the Howard County Government and the Maryland State Arts Council and sustaining annual support from corporate, foundation and individual sponsors. Howard County Arts Council offices are located at the Howard County Center for the Arts, 8510 High Ridge Road, Ellicott City, MD 21043. The Howard County Center for the Arts is an accessible facility encouraging the full participation of individuals with disabilities. For information, call 410.313.ARTS (2787) or email info@hocoarts.org.
