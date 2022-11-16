The Howard County Arts Council To Host Its Annual Holiday Maker-Mart Open House This December

The Howard County Arts Council hosts its annual Holiday Maker-Mart Open House on Thursday, December 1, 2022, from 5:30-8:30pm.

Local artists will offer unique and affordable art and handcrafted items for sale including jewelry, wearables, accessories, paintings, glass art, photography, prints, wooden vessels, pottery, greeting cards, and more. The studios of the Arts Council's resident artists and arts organizations will also be open to visitors throughout the evening. Entertainment and light refreshments will be provided.

Admission to the Holiday Maker-Mart is free. For more information, call 410-313-ARTS (2787), visit hocoarts.org, or email visitorservices@hocoarts.org.

