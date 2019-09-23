'THE JEW IN THE ASHRAM Announced At Charm City Fringe Festival

When a struggling young woman studies yoga on an Indian ashram, a cheerful guru's lessons provoke reflections on the role of Judaism in the lives of her late father and his mother, a Holocaust survivor he never met. A funny, poignant, lightly interactive solo show exploring spiritual healing and identity.

Downtown Cultural Arts Center, Tickets available at https://charmcityfringe.ticketleap.com/the-jew-in-the-ashram/.

Amanda Erin Miller (Creator, Performer) is an NYC-based writer, actor and Jewish educator. She has performed The Jew in the Ashram in a variety of settings including The Minneapolis Fringe Festival; Temple Beth Shalom of Hastings, NY; The Kings Bay Y in Brooklyn, NY; and Brandeis Collegiate Institute in Simi Valley, CA.

Amanda has also toured several Fringes with her solo shows How To Suffer Better (Edmonton Fringe, Edinburgh Fringe, Pittsburgh Fringe - Best Actress Award Winner), Camp Smile Power: Curing Anger One Smile at a Time (PortFringe) and One Breath, Then Another: An Interactive Yoga Show, an earlier iteration of The Jew in the Ashram (San Francisco Fringe, PortFringe, Rochester Fringe). Amanda combines theater arts, yoga and Jewish education in her work with synagogues and camps in the New York area. MFA Creative Writing, The New School. BFA Acting, NYU.





