THE COSBY SATIRE Announced at Strand Theater

The Strand Theater Company returns to live in-person programming with the final production of its Season 13 - The Cosby Satires by Baltimore's own Shernā "Dr. Nae" Phillips, PhD. This regional premiere is directed by Naelis Ervin.

The production follows strict Covid-19 safety protocols, which can be viewed here

The Cosby Satires is a two-part play series that will be shown as a collective. An intermission will follow Part I.

· Part I - Pudding (A Cosby Satire): When Pudding vows to lose his virginity ahead of his senior year of high school, his mother and sisters (and dad too) use role play to teach him about consensual sex.

· Part II - Virtue in A Different World: While her family visits Hilltop College for Homecoming Weekend, Virtue finds herself overwhelmed with step practice, college life, and a woman's right to choose.

Following the Saturday, July 10, 2pm performance, the audience is invited to join a live talk-back with the playwright, cast and creative team of the production.

The 10-member, majority African American cast features IO Browne, Christen Cromwell, Emilie Zelle Holmstock, Rachel Manu, Devin McKay, Shelby Nelson, Adrienne Powell, Khalid Taylor, Majenta Thomas, and Quincy Vicks.

"The Cosby Satires is hilarious and quite daring in nostalgic and unexpected ways," said Shernā "Dr. Nae" Phillips about her latest collection of plays that satirize the iconic family sitcom The Cosby Show and its spinoff, A Different World. "My two-part play series is uninhibited by traditional late 80s/early 90s sitcom etiquette, so you might want to leave your little ones at home. This ain't The Cosby Show. We go there. We go all the way there. We go all the way there because of the severity of the topics: consensual sex and a woman's right to choose."

The Cosby Satires (live) opens on Thursday, July 8, 2021 and runs through Sunday, July 11, 2021. Tickets are $20 General Admission, $10 for students, seniors and artists. All performances take place at 5426 Harford Rd. Baltimore MD 21214

Performance Dates/Times:

· Thursday, July 8, 7:00pm

· Friday, July 9, 7:00pm

· Saturday, July 10, 2:00pm (Talk-back with playwright, cast and crew to follow)

· Saturday, July 10, 7:00pm (Reception with playwright, cast and crew to follow)

· Sunday, July 11, 2:00pm

Ticket Information: Visit www.strand-theater.org to purchase tickets.