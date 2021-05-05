Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Rep Stage Presents World Premiere Virtual Radio Play, GHOST/WRITER By Dane Figueroa Edidi

The play examines the intersections of race and gender, exploring the role of love, justice, and joy in a world where ghosts of the past have yet to be laid to rest.

May. 5, 2021  

Rep Stage, the professional regional theatre in residence at Howard Community College (HCC), closes its 28th season with a radio play of "Ghost/Writer," written by Dane Figueroa Edidi and directed by Danielle A. Drakes. Family secrets spanning decades unravel as history and fiction collide.

In 1920 just outside of Tulsa, Patrick, an Irish immigrant, seeks out the services of Ms. Ruby, a mysterious Black woman from Baltimore, known to help exorcise ghosts from her clients, but the price she is asking may be too high. Meanwhile, in 2019, Charles Ross hires infamous ghost writer Rebecca Warren to help him through his writer's block, but what she invokes could be his salvation or undoing. Edidi's new play examines the intersections of race and gender inviting us to explore the role of love, justice, and joy in a world where the ghosts of the past have yet to be laid to rest.

"I truly believe that Dane's voice is one of the most important and necessary voices in the American theatre and will continue to be for decades to come." says Producing Artistic Director Joseph Ritsch. "'Ghost/Writer' comes to us in a moment of deep civil unrest in this country with a call for justice that can no longer be ignored. What I think "Ghost/Writer" does so brilliantly is it asks us to look at our history - the real history - and not look away."

Tickets are now on sale for the opportunity to listen to the radio play "Ghost/Writer" May 13-23, 2021. The pre-show lecture will take place Saturday, May 22, from 12-1 p.m. A single ticket is $15; a household ticket is $25. To purchase tickets, visit www.repstage.org.


