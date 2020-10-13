Performances take place October 10, 16, and 24 at 7:00pm.

Rapid Lemon Productions presents VARIATIONS ON VISION presented by Free Fall Baltimore.

It's the 16th annual production of Baltimore's ten-minute play festival, the Variations Project! See a group of world premiere short plays by local authors, all based on the theme that won our audience vote last year.



For the 2020 project, in addition to the full stage production (directed by Sydney Pope), we're also presenting a second group of plays as staged readings (directed by Arthur Cleaves). The plays and schedules are below.

"Seeing the Guru" by R.A. Pauli

"20/20" by Shelbi Lauren Nelson

"Gone Vision" by John Sowalsky

"Next Wind" by SharRon Tyrell

"Little Birds" by Chad Short

"Freedom" by Danielle DuPree

"How Women Dance" by Sharon Goldner

"Take Out" by Brandon Rashad Butts

"The Walls You Cannot See" by Rosemary Frisino Toohey

"A Recipe for the Future" by Archie Williams

"Three Cucumbers" by Deborah Carry Amland

Performances take place October 10, 16, and 24 at 7:00pm.



"Good Mothers" by Danielle DuPree

"Paint Me a Picture" by Erin Klarner

"To Be Determined" by Elizabeth Shannon

"Milton Avenue" by Christopher A. Kess

"Box" by Joshua Scheid

"The Unseen Truth" by Linda Wellman

"In the Dark" by Pamela Wilterdink

"A Sight for Sore Eyes" by Colin Riley

"No Rules Pasta" by Emma Howard



Performances take place October 9, 17, and 23 at 7:00pm.

Learn more and register at https://vov-ffb.brownpapertickets.com/.

