Photo Flash: First Official Look at Holmes and Watson in BASKERVILLE

Ken Ludwig's Baskerville - A Sherlock Holmes Mystery is without question the most brilliantly funny adaptations of one of Holmes' most famous cases. Since it was first published in the Strand Magazine between August 1901 and April 1902, The Hound of the Baskerville has become possibly the most well known case of the crime fighting duo, Sherlock Holmes and Dr. John Watson. In Ludwig's version, as Holmes and Watson work to solve the case, only three other actors play all 43 other roles in the play; more often than not, changing those characters in a split second right before your very eyes. That's right. Ludwig wrote the show to only have five people in the cast!

See photos below!



The comedy takes audiences on a fast-paced adventure through the streets of Victorian London to the deadly moors of Devon England, while asking the question, "Can Holmes solve the case before the hound strikes again?"



Baskerville premiered at Arena Stage in Washington several season ago, but now makes its way back to the area with Way Off Broadway's brand new staging under the direction of Justin M. Kiska. Opening on March 13th -- FRIDAY THE 13th -- WOB's production runs through April 25th.





