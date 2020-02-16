Photo Flash: First Look at CHICAGO At The Milburn Stone Theatre!

The Milburn Stone Theatre at Cecil College is ready to present the longest running American show on Broadway, Chicago, for the first time in its twenty-eight-year history. Chicago was originally written as a play in 1926 by Chicago tribune courthouse reporter, Maurine Dallas Watkins. Chicago was famously turned into a Broadway musical by John Kander and Fred Ebb and directed and choregraphed by Bob Fosse. Chicago was the winner of the 1997 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical. The 2002 film adaptation went on to win six academy awards including "Best Supporting Actress" and "Best Picture."

"We've been trying to acquire the theatrical rights to Chicago since I started working at MST in 2012" says Artistic Director, Andrew John Mitchell. "We're thrilled to finally have the chance to present this show to our audiences and we believe the wait has been worth it once they see the spectacle we're presenting on our stage." Chicago tells the story of Roxie Hart. Roxie murders a faithless lover and convinces her hapless husband, Amos, to take the rap...until he finds out he's been duped and turns on Roxie. Convicted and sent to death row, Roxie and another "Merry Murderess," Velma Kelly, vie for the spotlight and the headlines, ultimately joining forces in search of the "American Dream": fame, fortune, and acquittal. "We've created something special here with Chicago," Mitchell continues. "Between Gordon's killer choreography, Bryant's set, Bristow's lighting design and Casarino's musical direction, those attending are in for a real treat."

The principal cast of Chicago includes Katie Johnson (Velma Kelly), Tara Vinson (Roxie Hart), Dane Hutchinson (Billy Flynn), Wyatt Neff (Amos Hart), Allison Graham (Matron "Mama" Morton), W.D. Thompson (Mary Sunshine) and Josh O'Donnell (Fred Casely). Rounding out the ensemble cast are Alex Fintak, Alex Quigley, April Burril, Breonna Lewis, Darby McLaughlin, Elizabeth Hamill, Emily Boas, Evelyn Schiavone, Marion Jackson, Patrick Yarrington, Stephanie Millward, and Ted Doyle



The creative team for Chicago includes Director Andrew John Mitchell, Choreographer Katie Gordon, Musical Director Matt Casarino, Stage Manager Matt Lucatamo, Set Designer William Bryant, and Lighting Designer T. B.





Related Articles Shows View More Baltimore Stories

More Hot Stories For You