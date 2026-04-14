PELLÉAS ET MÉLISANDE To Be Presented By Opera Baltimore In Opera Aperitif Series

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PELLÉAS ET MÉLISANDE will be presented by Opera Baltimore on April 22, 2026 at the Engineers Club at the Garrett-Jacobs Mansion in Baltimore. The performance is part of the company’s Opera Aperitif series, an initiative designed to introduce new audiences to opera through a combined social and cultural experience.

The evening will feature a concert staging of Claude Debussy’s opera, performed with the composer’s piano reduction, alongside a pre-show lecture and a wine tasting and mansion tour. The event is structured to provide context and accessibility for first-time attendees while situating the work within a Gilded Age setting.

PELLÉAS ET MÉLISANDE

The production will feature Gina Perregrino as Mélisande, John Viscardi as Pelléas, and Daniel Scofield as Golaud. It is directed by Claire Choquette, with Husan Chun-Novak performing as conductor at the piano.

The performance will take place in the grand ballroom of the Garrett-Jacobs Mansion, following a pre-show lecture by opera scholar Dr. Aaron Ziegel, which will explore the historical and artistic context of the work.

OPERA APERITIF

Opera Aperitif is Opera Baltimore’s initiative focused on reducing barriers to entry for new audiences. Now in its third season, the program combines live opera with curated social experiences, including wine tastings and guided tours of historic spaces.

“We're seeing an appetite for opera that goes far beyond the places or people most would expect,” said Julia Cooke, President and General Director of Opera Baltimore. “This initiative focuses on making sure that our first-timers get the best night out.”

The company also offers access through its Generation Opera program, which pairs adult patrons with local students to attend performances together.

EVENT DETAILS

The evening will begin with a pre-opera lecture at 6:30 p.m., followed by a private mansion tour and wine tasting at 7:00 p.m. The performance will begin at 7:30 p.m.

The event will take place at the Engineers Club at the Garrett-Jacobs Mansion, located at 11 West Mount Vernon Place in Baltimore.