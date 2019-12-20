McDaniel College Releases Spring 2020 Events

McDaniel College offers a variety of art, music, theatre, literary, film and other events during the spring of 2020.

All events and exhibitions at McDaniel College are free and open to the public, unless otherwise noted. McDaniel College is located at 2 College Hill, Westminster, Md.

For more information about McDaniel College, visit www.mcdaniel.edu.

SPRING 2020 SCHEDULE

* Denotes Cost Associated

Art Exhibitions:

NINTH BIENNIAL FACULTY EXHIBITION

Thursday, Jan. 30-Friday, Feb. 28

Rice Gallery, Peterson Hall

Opening Reception: Thursday, Jan. 30, 5:30-7:30 p.m., with a gallery talk at 6 p.m.

This biennial exhibition of works by McDaniel Art and Art History faculty members encompasses a wide range of media, styles and subject matter, including paintings by professor Steven Pearson, chair of the art and art history department, Chinese-styled watercolor and ink paintings by professor Susan Clare Scott and intermedia and digital art by assistant professor Chloe Irla.

Other works by adjunct lecturers include photography by Walter Calahan, jewelry by Linda Van Hart, images and wall sculpture by Chinen Aimi, pottery and ceramics by Nicole Diem and mixed media by Nicole Ringel.

Rice Gallery hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and Saturday, noon-5 p.m. For more information, call 410-857-2595.

ART AND ART HISTORY STUDENT HONORS EXHIBITION

Thursday, March 5-Friday, March 27

Rice Gallery, Peterson Hall

Opening Reception: Thursday, March 5, 5:30-7:30 p.m., with a gallery talk at 6 p.m.

This annual exhibition features a variety of artwork by McDaniel honors art students.

Rice Gallery hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and Saturday, noon-5 p.m. For more information, call 410-857-2595.

KATHRYN E. WENTZ JURIED UNDERGRADUATE EXHIBITION

Thursday, April 2-Friday, April 17

Rice Gallery, Peterson Hall

Opening Reception: Thursday, April 2, 5:30-7:30 p.m., with a gallery talk at 6 p.m.

This annual exhibition highlights the best undergraduate work, such as painting, sculpture, photography and mixed media pieces. All students are invited to submit up to five works they have completed while studying at McDaniel College. Winners with pieces selected for the exhibition are announced during the opening reception. Jurors for the exhibition include professional artists and art educators.

Rice Gallery hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and Saturday, noon-5 p.m. For more information, call 410-857-2595.

SENIOR CAPSTONE EXHIBITION I

Tuesday, April 21-Friday, May 1

Rice Gallery, Peterson Hall

Reception: Thursday, April 23, 5-7 p.m., with a gallery talk at 5:30 p.m.

This end-of-the-year exhibition showcases works by graduating art and art history majors working in a range of media from two- and three-dimensional approaches to digital and new media.

Rice Gallery hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and Saturday, noon-5 p.m. For more information, call 410-857-2595.

"SALON DES REFUSES"

Monday, May 4-Monday, June 15

Carroll Arts Center, 91 West Main Street, Westminster, Md.

Reception: Thursday, May 7, 5-7 p.m.

This exhibition at the Carroll Arts Center features an array of art pieces that were entered for McDaniel's Kathryn E. Wentz Juried Undergraduate Exhibition, which highlights the best undergraduate work at the college.

Visit www.carrollcountyartscouncil.org or call 410-848-7272 for more information.

SENIOR CAPSTONE EXHIBITION II

Tuesday, May 5-Friday, May 15

Rice Gallery, Peterson Hall

Reception: Thursday, May 7, 5:30-7:30 p.m., with a gallery talk at 6 p.m.

This end-of-the-year exhibition showcases works by graduating art and art history majors working in a range of media from two- and three-dimensional approaches to digital and new media.

Rice Gallery hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and Saturday, noon-5 p.m. For more information, call 410-857-2595.

Visiting Artist Lecture:

Sponsored by Ars Nova, McDaniel's Art Club, and the Department of Art and Art History

For more information, call 410-857-2595.

JENNIFER WHITE-JOHNSON

Thursday, Feb. 27, 6 p.m.

Peterson Hall, Room 104

Multidisciplinary artist Jennifer White-Johnson presents a visiting artist lecture. White-Johnson, who is an assistant professor of visual communications and digital media arts at Bowie State University, has been featured in numerous print and online publications as well as creative collaborative projects, including Print Magazine, The Washington Post, Maryland State Education Association, and the 2019 Women's March on Washington. She also had two Grammy-nominated visual art designs. For more information on White-Johnson, visit jenwhitejohnson.com.

Music Concerts/Recitals:

For more information, call 410-857-2599, unless otherwise noted.

*CHAMBER MUSIC ON THE HILL: "arias and art songs"

Sunday, March 8, 3 p.m.

Baker Chapel

Chamber Music on the Hill, in residence at McDaniel College, features soprano Stefania Dovhan and pianist David Kreider, senior lecturer in music, highlighting music by Rossini, Donizetti, Duparc, Ravel, Poulenc, and others. A reception follows the performance.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors and active military members and veterans, and free for children, as well as students with valid ID. Tickets may be purchased at the door or online at http://www2.mcdaniel.edu/Music/cmoth.html.

MONDAY NIGHT MUSIC: trio d'anches

Monday, March 23, 7 p.m.

McDaniel Lounge

The Monday Night Music series presents Trio d'Anches consisting of David Duree on clarinet, Mindy Niles on oboe and Robert Sirois on bassoon. Duree and Niles teach at McDaniel, while Sirois teaches general music and chorus throughout Howard County, Md., Public School System. The performance showcases musical selections from composers Darius Milhaud, Gordon Jacob, Jean René Désiré Françaix, and Eugène Bozza.

"The trio will perform music composed in Europe in the early 20th century," Duree said. "The music will display a wide range of musical styles that is exciting and thoughtful to the listener and challenging to the performers."

STUDENT VOICE AND PIANO RECITAL

Friday, April 17, 7 p.m.

Levine Recital Hall

McDaniel College students perform vocal and piano solos of musical selections spanning from classical to contemporary.

FLUTE CHOIR AND SAXOPHONE QUARTET CONCERT

Thursday, April 23, 7 p.m.

McDaniel Lounge

McDaniel College's Flute Choir and G4 Saxophone Quartet perform under the direction of Linda Kirkpatrick, senior lecturer in music, and David Duree, adjunct lecturer, respectively.

STUDENT SOLO RECITAL

Friday, April 24, 7 p.m.

McDaniel Lounge

McDaniel College students perform vocal and instrumental solos of musical selections spanning from classical to contemporary.

COLLEGE CHOIR CONCERT

Sunday, April 26, 7 p.m.

Baker Memorial Chapel

The McDaniel College Choir, led by Kyle Engler, senior lecturer in music, presents music from diverse locales and historical eras. Pianist David Kreider, senior lecturer in music, serves as accompanist.

STUDENT AFRICAN DRUM ENSEMBLE

Thursday, April 30, 7 p.m.

Baker Memorial Chapel

McDaniel College's Student African Drum Ensemble perform under the direction of music faculty member Pape Demba "Paco" Samb, a Senegalese griot.

"MAKING ROCK" SHOWCASE

Friday, May 1, 7 p.m.

Levine Hall, Room 100

Students in the "Making Rock" music class perform under the direction of adjunct lecturer Roxanne Wehking.

SINGING ON STAGE

Sunday, May 3, 7 p.m.

Dorothy Elderdice Studio Theatre, WMC Alumni Hall

Music and theatre arts students at McDaniel from the "Singing on Stage" class taught by Kyle Engler, senior lecturer in music, perform selections from renowned operas and Broadway musicals.

A CAPELLA

Monday, May 4, 7:30 p.m.

Baker Chapel

This musical group of unaccompanied singers is the premier vocal ensemble at McDaniel College under the guidance of Kyle Engler, senior lecturer in music.

JAZZ NIGHT

Thursday, May 7, 7 p.m.

Mainstage Theatre, WMC Alumni Hall

Directed by music lecturer Tim Jenkins, the concert features diverse styles of jazz, including classic big band swing, bebop, Latin, Funk, Jazz-rock and classic blues.

COLLEGE BAND CONCERT

Friday, May 8, 7 p.m.

Mainstage Theatre, WMC Alumni Hall

Directed by Linda Kirkpatrick, senior lecturer in music, the College Band performs musical selections chosen by members of the band. The McDaniel College Band features nearly 50 musicians, including McDaniel students, as well as McDaniel faculty members, band alumni and community musicians, performing everything from classical to pops.

GOSPEL CHOIR CONCERT

Saturday, May 9, 7:30 p.m.

Mainstage Theatre, WMC Alumni Hall

Under the direction of music lecturer Shelley Ensor, McDaniel College's Gospel Choir performs traditional and contemporary gospel music, as well as spirituals.

*MASTERWORKS CHORALE OF CARROLL COUNTY: "songs of peace and rejoicing"

Sunday, May 17, 3:30 p.m.

Baker Memorial Chapel

Artistic director Michael Holmes leads the Masterworks Chorale, accompanied by a live chamber orchestra consisting of local professionals and McDaniel College faculty members. The concert features "Ein Deutsches Requiem (A German Requiem)," "Op. 45," by Johannes Brahms, and more.

Tickets prices TBD. Call 410-871-3371 for additional information or visit masterworksofcc.org.

Theatre/Performances:

STUDENT-DIRECTED PLAY FESTIVAL

Wednesday, March 4-Saturday, March 7, 7:30 p.m.

Dorothy Elderdice Studio Theatre, WMC Alumni Hall

McDaniel's Department of Theatre Arts presents three student-directed plays by McDaniel students Zack Callis, a junior from Damascus, Md., Kendall Harnsberger, a senior from Baltimore, and Patsy Zetkulic, a senior from Arlington, Va. Callis directs "Fire Exit," written by Stacie Lents, which opens in the aftermath of a fire, as the community faces what appears to be a prank gone terribly wrong. Inspired by fairy tales, "After Happily," written by Dennis Bush and directed by Harnsberger, weaves together the stories of seven characters as they pursue what they believe will bring them perfect happiness. Directed by Zetkulic, "The Grass is Greenest at the Houston Astrodome," written by Michael Ross Albert, examines the relationships between a group of emerging artists when a painter tears the artwork off the walls of a struggling independent gallery.

No tickets required. Call 410-857-2448 for more information.

ZUZU AFRICAN ACROBATS

Thursday, Feb. 20, 7 p.m. (Doors open at 6:30 p.m.)

Baker Memorial Chapel

This five-person Kenyan acrobatic show, seen on "America's Got Talent," embodies the Bantu Culture of East Africa. The one-hour performance features fast pyramid building, limbo, chair balancing, comedy, fast skip rope, juggling and more - all set to high energy Lingala music.

Call 410-857-2265 or email jmoreno@mcdaniel.edu for more information.

*BARRIER-FREE ONE-ACT PERFORMANCES

Saturday, March 14, 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, March 15, 1 p.m.

Mainstage Theatre, WMC Alumni Hall

McDaniel students and alumni work with actors with disabilities to create one-act shows. Join a group of detectives and reporters trying to uncover how wealthy conglomerates travel to outer space with the help of a shady speakeasy during the show "Cosmic Crime." "Island Mayhem" showcases a group of friends on vacation with one who needs to learn a valuable lesson through an epic prank that goes down in history.

Tickets are $5. For more information, call 410-596-0857 or visit BarrierFreeMD.com.

*"SENSE AND SENSIBILITY"

Wednesday, April 15-Saturday, April 18, 7:30 p.m.

Mainstage Theatre, WMC Alumni Hall

McDaniel College theatre arts students perform "Sense and Sensibility," a theatrical adaption of the Jane Austen novel. This playful new adaption, written by Kate Hammill, follows the fortunes (and misfortunes) of the Dashwood sisters, Elinor and Marianne, after their father's sudden death leaves them financially destitute and socially vulnerable. McDaniel College theatre arts faculty member Gené Fouché directs.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students, seniors (over 60), active military members and veterans, as well as those with a McDaniel College ID. For tickets, call 410-857-2448.

Literary:

BOTHE POETRY READING: david kirby and barbara hamby

Monday, March 30, 7:30 p.m.

McDaniel Lounge

This annual event features readings by American poets David Kirby and Barbara Hamby, who are also husband and wife. Kirby, the Robert O. Lawton Distinguished Professor of English at Florida State University, was a finalist for the National Book Award and winner of the Florida Book Award with his book "The House on Boulevard Street: New and Selected Poems." Hamby, a senior lecturer and Distinguished University Scholar at Florida State University, has won the Association of Writers & Writing Programs' Donald Hall Prize for her collection of poetry called "All-Night Lingo Tango." Hamby's book "Delirium" took the Vassar Miller Prize, the Kate Tufts Discovery Award, and the Poetry Society of America's Norma Farber First Book Award. Call 410-857-2219 for more information.

Film:

"THE NEGRO ZONE": an award-winning short film

Wednesday, Feb. 26, 6 p.m. (Doors open at 5:30 p.m.)

McDaniel Lounge

This award-winning comedic short film takes the audience on a journey through stereotypes, examining the day in the life of three black males dealing with racism as well as prejudice from other black people. A forum called "The Hot Seat" follows the film, including questions and answers about social issues. Call 410-857-2265 or email jmoreno@mcdaniel.edu for more information.

"BIG SPUDS, LITTLE SPUDS": world wise documentary film series

Thursday, Feb. 27, 5 p.m.

Decker Auditorium, Lewis Hall of Science

McDaniel's Global Initiatives hosts a screening of "Big Spuds, Little Spuds" as part of the World Wise Documentary Film Series. The film examines the effects of climate change and monoculture on one of the world's staple food crops, the potato. Call 410-857-2461 or email amcnichols@mcdaniel.edu for more information.

McDANIEL CINEMA SHOWCASE

Wednesday, May 6-Thursday, May 7, 7 p.m.

Decker Auditorium, Lewis Hall of Science

This annual event showcases student-produced fiction and documentary films as the culminating project for each cinema student's senior capstone. Call 410-857-2450 for more information.

Others:

GOT TO LEARN THE BLUES: a celebration of african american culture





