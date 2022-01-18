Maryland Ensemble Theatre Presents DETROIT '67

Maryland Ensemble Theatre's 24th Mainstage season continues to bring thought-provoking and relevant theatre to Downtown Frederick with Detroit '67 by Dominique Morriseau. MET Company Member Ray Hatch directs MET's first production of 2022. Running February 11 through March 6, audiences are sure to love this entertaining, educational play that illuminates a lesser-known period from our nation's history.

In Detroit '67, Motown is the soul of Detroit's party scene, where a brother and sister have turned their basement into an after-hours joint. The two argue over their different ideas about what to do with their inheritance. A mysterious woman worms her way into their lives and brings the fate of the family business to the brink, as the city around them descends into chaos with the outbreak of the Detroit riot. The show features MET Company Member Rona Mensah as Chelle and welcomes a cast making their MET Mainstage debut: Evan Carrington as Lank, Charli Simone as Caroline, Anya Randall Nedel as Bunny, and Mark Wallace as Sylvester.

"I hope people will be able to see how little things have changed in our society and make a choice to do something about it in their own small (or big) way," says director Ray Hatch. "The things we were fighting for in 1967 were the same things we fought for in '57 and '77 & we're still fighting for them today." Helping to bring this story to life are Stage Manager Karli Cole, Assistant Stage Manager Olivia Pietanza, Set Designer Eric Berninghausen, Lighting Designer Doug Grove, Sound Designer Tom Majarov, Costume Designer Sandy Spence, Props Designer Lori Byrd, Production Manager Melynda Wintrol, and Master Carpenter & Electrician Cody James.

Audiences can see Detroit '67 at Maryland Ensemble Theatre (31 W Patrick St. Frederick, MD). Performances will take place February 11 through March 6 with evening performances on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 8pm and 3pm matinees on Sundays. Audiences are required to provide proof of vaccination (or a negative COVID test within 72 hours of attendance) and mask for MET performances.

Tickets are $28 and are available to purchase at www.marylandensemble.org.