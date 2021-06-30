Maryland Ensemble Theatre Announces 24th Season

Maryland Ensemble Theatre will welcome back audiences as they Raise the Curtain on their 24th season. Following a Season of Surprises featuring virtual and outdoor shows, MET returns home to produce quality, thought-provoking theatre in Frederick. Artistic Director Tad Janes could not be more excited to get back to theatre with a live audience. "Our outdoor production of Midsummer: A Most Rare Vision was such a wonderful way for MET to "dip its toes" back in the waters of live performance. Now I'm really looking forward to sitting in our theater space!" notes Janes as he prepares for the new season.

MET's Mainstage Season opens September 17 with The Revolutionists by Lauren Gunderson, a side-splitting satire set during the French Revolution. Running through October 17, The Revolutionists explores art, activism, feminism, terrorism, violence, legacy, compatriots, and sisterhood through the lens of four historic women brought together for this thought-provoking show. The laughs keep coming with the World Premiere of MET's newest original production No, Virginia: A Grown-up Holiday Farce by MET Company Member JD Sivert. Part of the 2019 METLab: Plays In Progress series, No, Virginia tells the story of a single mother trying to make holiday magic happen as she endeavors to get a Santa to come to the Christmas party she's throwing for her daughter, all while juggling a meddling mother, an irritating ex-husband, an ardent ex-boyfriend, and a potential blizzard, the holiday hijinks ensue from December 3 to 26.

From February 4 to March 6, MET turns back the clock to 1967 Motown with Dominique Morisseau's Detroit '67. Set against the backdrop of the Detroit Riots, the show takes an unflinching look at race relations in America, as it follows the story of a brother and sister who have turned their basement into an after-hours joint. From March 25 to April 24, watch the skies and the stage for a new absurdist play from comedy legend Steve Martin: Meteor Shower (rights pending). On a warm summer night, Norm and Corky invite another couple to their home to watch a once-in-a-lifetime meteor shower in a play that bends the nature of time and reality to create something surprising and unforgettable. The season closes May 13 to June 12 with a much-anticipated show from MET's 2019-2020 season, The Legend of Georgia McBride by Matthew Lopez. The show tells the story of an Elvis impersonator who must let go of "The King" and find his inner "Queen" when his act is replaced with a drag show.



"Our seasons always try to bring a balance of comedy and drama, differing perspectives, new stories from national playwrights, and something that our group premieres- this year is no exception!" says Janes. The MET mainstage season runs September 17, 2021, through June 12, 2022. MET's FUN Company and Comedy Night will return as well, bringing theatre for young audiences and late-night laughter back to Frederick. To sweeten the deal MET has upgraded its ticketing system, expanded box office hours, and removed ticket processing fees. Season Subscriptions and Flex Passes will be available starting July 5 at marylandensemble.org/mainstage24.