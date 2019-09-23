MET Presents THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW At FCC

Maryland Ensemble Theatre (MET) is bringing back its widely successful 2016 production of the timeless, sexy cult classic! Richard O'Brien's hit musical "The Rocky Horror Show" is a show like no other and has been making people jump up and dance to its fun and provocative songs for decades. This year the Frederick community can once again join in the fun, thanks to MET and Frederick Community College.

As a collaboration between the Maryland Ensemble Theatre and Frederick Community College, the live show will be performed in the Jack B. Kussmaul Theater on the FCC Campus. It will be directed by MET founding Artistic Director Tad Janes, who calls the production, "a show like no other. A tradition of audience participation was adopted with the movie, and the stage play can not disassociate from that. This is not just a show; it's an interactive experience where the audience already knows their parts!" With memorable songs and wacky characters, "The Rocky Horror Show" is the perfect musical to bring the Frederick community together for Halloween and beyond!

When newly engaged couple Brad and Janet find themselves stranded in the middle of nowhere, with nowhere else to turn, they discover a mysterious and creepy castle with even more mysterious inhabitants. There they meet the mad scientist Dr. Frank N. Furter, a pansexual cross-dresser who hails from Transsexual, Transylvania, and are then taken on an unbelievable and outrageous adventure filled with sexual exploration, crazy science experiments, and more!

Richard O'Brien's hit classic musical has been popular with audiences all over the world for decades, ever since its original London production premiered in 1973. Thanks to its hit music and popular film adaptation, "The Rocky Horror Picture Show," O'Brien's musical has seen widespread attention and become a cult classic enjoyed by theater-goers worldwide. With classic songs "Sweet Transvestite," "Time Warp," and "Touch-a, Touch-a, Touch-a, Touch Me," the MET's production of "The Rocky Horror Show" is a spooky and sexy musical you don't want to miss!

All performances of "The Rocky Horror Show" are at Frederick Community College, located at 7932 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21702. The show runs for two weekends from October 25 through November 2 at 8:00 pm. Tickets are $30 for adults and $27 for students, seniors, & military, $12 for FCC students with a valid ID and may be purchased by phone at (301) 694-4744, online at marylandensemble.org or in person at the MET box office.





Related Articles Shows View More Baltimore Stories

More Hot Stories For You