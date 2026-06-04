LOVE & TROUBLE to Open at Towson University's Summer at the Center Arts Festival
Choreographer Vincent E. Thomas will bring VTDance to the Dance Studio Theatre at Towson's Center for the Arts.
Towson University's College of Fine Arts & Communication will present Love & Trouble, a powerful afternoon of contemporary dance featuring founder, dancer and choreographer Vincent E. Thomas and his acclaimed company VTDance, as part of the 2026 Summer at the Center Arts Festival. The performance will take place Sunday, June 14 at 1 p.m. in the Dance Studio Theatre at Towson University's Center for the Arts.
Love & Trouble explores human connection, resilience and identity through movement, offering audiences an intimate reflection on how people love, engage with one another, and contribute to building a more just society. Through emotionally resonant choreography and athletic contemporary dance performance, VTDance brings deeply human stories to the stage with urgency, compassion and artistry.
Founded by TU professor Vincent E. Thomas, VTDance is known for creating dance works that center social awareness, civic dialogue and community engagement. The company's work has been presented throughout the Mid-Atlantic region and beyond, earning recognition for performances that merge artistic excellence with meaningful social inquiry.
This dance concert is presented during Pride as part of Summer at the Center's America 250: Voices of a Nation festival theme, freedom, equality, self-expression and the diverse voices that shape the American experience.
Tickets and additional festival information are available at Towson University Summer at the Center Arts Festival.
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