Howard County's Annual ROAD TO THE ARTS Returns

Join the Howard County Arts Council and take the Road to the Arts, September 12-15, 2019! This annual event, celebrating the beginning of the 2019-2020 gallery season, invites art lovers to experience Howard County's vibrant visual arts scene. Galleries throughout the county will participate by hosting openings and special exhibits over the course of the weekend. This year's participants include:

Howard Community College Galleries. Rouse Company Foundation Gallery & Richard Talkin Family Gallery: Umbra. Rebecca Bafford & Kini Collins. Reception: 9/12, 6-8pm. Columbia. 443-518-3202. howardcc.edu/galleries

Howard County Arts Council. Gallery I: Transformations. Rachel Borgman, Artemis Herber, Chris Hornsby & Sunyoung Lee. Gallery II: Fragments. Willy Conley & Don James. Reception: 9/13, 6-8pm. Ellicott City. 410-313-ARTS (2787). hocoarts.org

Feldspar Studio & Gallery. Nature's Hold. Anna M. White, Kirsten Bowen & Ryan Kelley. Reception: 9/14, 10am-6pm. Savage. 410-672-2410. feldspargallery.com

Columbia Art Center. Annual Student/Faculty Exhibition. Fused glass, prints, photographs, paintings, ceramics, jewelry & more. Reception: 9/14, 2-4pm. Columbia. 410-730-0075. columbiaartcenter.org

Artists' Gallery. Double Vision in Color. Marian Gliese & Deborah Hoeper with 20+ other gallery artists. Reception: 9/14, 4-6pm. Ellicott City. 443-325-5936. artistsgalleryec.com

HorseSpirit Arts Gallery. Mindful Creations. Rana Geralis, Becky Behre, Loreen Western & Wendy Ng. Reception: 9/15, 1-4pm. Savage. 301-490-2001. horsespiritartsgallery.com

African Art Museum of Maryland. African Art: In Celebration. G. Sunday Tenabe, Abdulay Kassé, Lamide Fakeye, Jimoh Barimoh, Twins 7-7, Eliot Elisofan, M. Dianité & Schuyler Fonaroff. Reception: 9/15, 2-4pm. Fulton. 301-490-6070. africanartmuseum.org

Bernice Kish Gallery at Slayton House. Double Take. Peter Stern & Janet Little Jeffers Reception: 9/15, 3-5pm. Columbia. 410-730-3987. wildelake.org

For a free Road to the Arts map, which also includes all twelve locations for the ARTsites 2019 public art exhibit, call 410-313-ARTS (2787).





